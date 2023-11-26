Rare Sonos sale sees sudden £110 price drop on 5 star speaker

There are a few companies that never seem to have sales on. Apple, Nintendo and Sonos, but this deals season we have in fact seen price drops on Apple products, and Nintendo Switch bundles and now to complete the hat trick Sonos is cutting prices too.

Sonos is a brand with a superb reputation in the audio world, and the Sonos 5 is a speaker that only enhances it. The name's appropriate too, because we gave it a 5-star rating in our Sonos Five review.

Right now you can grab the Sonos Five for £439 at Sonos.com, that's a £110 saving on the original £549 price (20% for percentage fans).

Sonos Five: was £549 now £439 at Sonos

There's nothing that sounds quite like a Sonos, and the Five provides an incredibly warm, room-filling sound profile. You can place this speaker vertically or horizontally as an individual speaker or as part of your existing Sonos setup.

Whether you're a movie buff who wants to hear every last drop of sound or a music aficionado who wants to relish their favourite songs, the Five's audio performance will have you in safe hands.

An important thing to note if you've got a pre-existing Sonos setup is that this speaker uses the S2 version of the app, so if you want to integrate with older Sonos hardware on the S1 app, then it's no dice I'm afraid. Still, if your old Play:5 is keeping you from moving with the times, then that's no longer a problem.

Under the hood, this is a serious upgrade on the old Play:5 with increased internal memory and a Quad-core 1.4 GHz CPU processor. In English, that means the speaker should be noticeably quicker and that it should be able to handle any firmware upgrades for a long time to come.