Rapha Custom lets you create your own unique style

Rapha, the Apple of the vélo and well known for its high-quality, stylish cycling kit, has today launched its new Custom range. Designed with groups in mind, the two ranges – Pro Team and Classic, for men and women – can be customised to your preferences at Rapha's website. Now, your sportif team can boss the peloton in intimidatingly matching outfits, or you can amuse fellow road riders by having “my other bike is a Pinarello” written on the back of your jersey.

The Pro Team range is the leading edge of Rapha’s performance technology whilst Classic is aimed at a more casual, but still reasonably affluent, rider. Order quantities start from five with discounts up to 40% on large orders, making the kit ideal for cycling clubs, businesses, friends taking on a sportive together, or perhaps a committed cycle commuter who wants a personalised Monday to Friday riding wardrobe.

To create your customised kit, simply head over to rapha.cc and select an item of clothing. Then use the simple design tool to pick your colours and patterns and add your team or sponsor logos. Once you've placed your order, you'll get delivery within eight weeks.

The Rapha kit is simple to customise to your choice

The following items are available in the range:

Pro Team Midweight Jersey: midweight performance jersey for training and racing in mild to warm weather.

midweight performance jersey for training and racing in mild to warm weather. Pro Team Bib Shorts: high performance bib shorts for training and racing.

high performance bib shorts for training and racing. Pro Team Long Sleeve Aero Jersey: aerodynamic jersey for your fastest rides and races.

aerodynamic jersey for your fastest rides and races. Pro Team Lightweight Gilet: easy to pack and perfect when the temperature drops.

easy to pack and perfect when the temperature drops. Pro Team Sleeveless Base Layer: base layer made from a breathable performance fabric.

base layer made from a breathable performance fabric. Lightweight arm warmers

Classic Flyweight Jersey: cool, light jersey for hot and humid conditions.

Rapha says that its Custom range will continue to expand over the course of this year to include the Core range as well as extended Classic styles with jerseys from as low as £50 within larger orders.

Why not try it out? Head over to rapha.cc to try out the simple design tools to create your perfect team kit.

Rapha sales and deals

While Rapha kit tends to be priced at the higher end of the market, you can usually get some of its kit at reduced prices. Below is where we look when we want to pick up Rapha bike clothes at a discount:

Rapha Archive Sale at Rapha.cc | Save on jerseys, shorts and more

Rapha Archive Sale at Wiggle | Save at least 40%

Below are some of our picks of the current Rapha deals at Wiggle but do check out the full sales section in the link above as there are lots more items on sale.

Rapha Classic Wind Check Jacket | £77.50 | Was £155

Available in navy or black and white with chequered flag design, this jacket is ideal for crisp mornings and chilly descents. It's lightweight and breathable, features a a silicone gripper on the hem, reflective stripes and logos, a longer-cut back and a zipped side pocket for valuables.View Deal

Rapha Pro Team Bib Shorts | £76 | Was £190

Every rider needs a quality pair of shorts and this is just such a pair – and at a bargain price. The Pro Team Bib shorts are made from the same fabric, and carry the same cut, as Rapha’s Team Sky Bibs, and feature a chamois with plenty of lightweight padding as well as perforations to help keep you ventilated and free from sweat as you ride.View Deal