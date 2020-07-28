Range-topping Nextbase 622GW dash cam is now available to buy

Nextbase’s new flagship dash cam, called the 622GW, is now on sale, priced at £249.

It is the world’s first dashboard camera to feature integration with the what3words geolocation system, which assigns a unique three-word combination to every three square-metre location on the planet.

The 622GW also features 4K Ultra HD video recordings and image stabilisation to help keep your videos sharp and clear – crucial for picking up details like the number plates of other vehicles in the event of a collision.

Around the back, the 622GW has a large three-inch touch screen for controlling settings and viewing back recordings. Extra features include Amazon Alexa voice control, enhanced night vision, an intelligent parking mode, and faster video transfers than on previous models.

The 4K video is recorded at 30 frames per second. Alternatively, you can shoot slow-motion video in 1080p Full HD at 120 frames per second, making it easy to pick up details when reviewing after an incident. There’s also the option for 1440p resolution at 60 frames per second. Video is recorded through a six-layer f/1.3 lens.

An additional rear camera can be added to the 622GW, which shoots 1080p Full HD video at 30 frames per second.

(Image credit: Nextbase)

Nextbase claims the use of digital image stabilisation in the 622GW is a world-first, helping to keep your video recordings smooth while driving over potholes and uneven road surfaces. There is also a system that uses smart algorithms to help clear up footage recorded during bad weather.

Other Nextbase cameras offer the company’s Emergency SOS function, but the 622GW is the first to incorporate this with what3words. If a driver needs to contact the emergency services but doesn't know their location, they can quickly and easily relay the three-word combination of their precise location, as known by the dash cam. It’s a simpler option than trying to explain their position on a map, or using traditional coordinates.

(Image credit: Nextbase)

Finally, and as with all other Series 2 dash cams from Nextbase, the 622GW includes an intelligent parking mode. This works when the car is parked and uses a highly-sensitive G-metre to detect when someone bumps into the vehicle, then starts recording without needing any power from the car.