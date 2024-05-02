Gear up for spring adventures with Rab’s ultralight Muon hiking backpacks

As camping season kicks into gear, British outdoor brand Rab unveils its latest gear offering – the ultralight Muon packs. Weighing less than a kilo and designed for long-distance thru-hiking and trekking, these lightweight yet sturdy packs are set to become every adventure lover's new best friend.

Available in four sizes tailored for both men and women, the Muon packs are engineered for fast-paced adventurers looking to shed excess weight without compromising on durability.

Crafted from 100D high-tenacity nylon (85% recycled) with Spectra Ripstop fabric, the Muon packs boast exceptional strength and UV-resistant properties, perfect for tackling trails at higher elevations.

Roll-top closure and removable lid offer versatility for adapting to various trail needs, while the close-fitting TRI-FLEX carry system ensures a snug and supportive fit throughout the journey.

With features like large front and side stash pockets, harness pockets, and space for a hydration bladder, the Muon packs prioritise accessibility and convenience on the trail. Plus, with customisable fit options and ultralight compression straps, hikers can fine-tune their load and enjoy a comfortable trek every step of the way.

The Muon range is available now at Rab UK and Rab US and includes options like the Muon ND40/50, tailored with Narrow Dimensions (ND) to suit smaller frames. Prices from £200/ $240.

For more info on hiking backpacks, check out T3's best hiking backpack guide. If you're headed out this weekend, read our top tips on how to keep bugs away while camping and 5 not-so-obvious things to consider for first-time campers.