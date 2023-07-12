Quick! The top spec Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is reduced – but it won't last long

If you want a tablet – but not an iPad – this is the only one to buy

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on a purple and orange background
Sam Cross
Sam Cross
published

We've already seen a host of great Amazon Prime Day deals over the sales period. It certainly hasn't disappointed, but don't think the fun is over yet.

There's a great deal to be had on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra right now. That tablet is pretty much the only alternative you should be considering if you're looking for a high end device, but don't fancy an iPad.

Right now, there's 25% off the device – but you'll have to act fast, as the sale ends at midnight! So, if you want to snag a top-spec Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for just £1,199 – saving £400 in the process – check the link below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra:  was £1,599

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: was £1,599, now £1,199 at Amazon
Save £400 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra in the Amazon Prime Day sale. That gets you the top-spec device – complete with 5G connectivity and 512GB of storage. If you want a premium tablet experience, this is the deal to get.



For starters, you'll find a 14.6-inch display on-board here. That's absolutely massive – lots of laptops aren't that big – and should give you ample space to work and play. It's a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, too, so you'll get gorgeous picture quality – perfect for watching shows or movies from your favourite streaming service.

Inside, it's packing the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. That's a solid processor, which should provide enough power for just about anything you can throw at it. Plus, the 4nm architecture should provide a little extra efficiency over 5nm rivals.

You'll also get the S Pen included in the box. That might not appeal to some, but it definitely should. It's a really useful accessory which can be used to navigate the device, as well as giving a familiar feel when drawing or writing.

You should manage to get a full working day out of the battery, too. That makes it a great option for those who value screen real estate, but need the convenience of being able to pick up their workstation for use on-the-go.

On this model, you're also getting all the added extras. 5G connectivity means you can pop a SIM card in for cellular internet access – no more being tethered to wherever has WiFi. Plus, with 512GB of onboard storage, this tablet should have enough space for all of your files.

Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Staff Writer

Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer. 

