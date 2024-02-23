Sony PSVR2 could soon work with PC – and that's a genuine game changer

If like me you're frustrated by the lack of decent games to play on PSVR2, Sony has good news: it's testing PSVR2 compatibility with PCs so that you can play PC VR games on the headset. While the feature is still being tested, Sony intends to deliver PC compatibility later this year.

Writing on the official PlayStation blog, Sony says: "we’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5. We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates."

The news was part of a post about new games coming to the headset, which include Zombie Army VR, Little Cities: Bigger!, Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, and The Wizards – Dark Times. But it's the PC compatibility that's likely to be more important, because it helps with the PSVR2's biggest problem: there just aren't enough great games to play on the platform.

Why PC compatibility could change the game for PSVR2

I like PSVR2: I bought one, I think it's amazing hardware and I love VR gaming. But there's still a lack of great headset games for Sony's second stab at VR, and I've since sold my headset because I found that it was just expensively gathering dust.

As Sony Interactive Entertainment senior VP Eric Lempel said to the Financial Times in December "I think there was a higher expectation generally for what VR would do to gaming.”

Titles such as Synapse, Pavlov and Horizon: Call of the Mountain are great, but a look at the PSVR2 sales charts doesn't exactly fill you with excitement: there aren't many exciting exclusives, and the best selling game in January 2024 was Beat Saber, which you'll no doubt recall from the PSVR 1, the Oculus Quest, the Meta Quest 2... you get the idea. New games are coming, but it feels like a trickle rather than a flood and many are things we've played before.

What PC compatibility would deliver is a massively increased range of playable games – provided, of course, you have a powerful PC to deliver them. And that means that while very welcome, PC compatibility doesn't solve one of the biggest issues that can make PSVR2 a tough sell: it's not just a £500-plus headset, but a £500-plus headset that requires a £400 console or soon, a £700 PC to power it. But the more games you can play, the better value for money PSVR2 will become.