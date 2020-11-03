PS5 shipping EARLY thanks to new lockdown

While the PS5 and Xbox Series X managed to avoid delays in the face of the pandemic, they've been almost impossible to get hold of thanks to just how fast pre-orders have been selling out.

And now, with new lockdown measures rolling out in the run up to Christmas, retailers are doing what they can to make sure customers can get their consoles – especially in the UK where non-essential shops are closing down again.

But one retailer in Germany appears to have found a workaround by breaking the PS5 street date!

Unlike the new Xbox, which has a global release date on November 10, the PS5 will be rolling out first in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12, followed by the rest of the UK, Europe, and everywhere else a week later, on November 19.

German website Playfront.de (via PSU) reports that retailer Media Markt has been contacting PS5 pre-order customers letting them know that it'll be shipping the console early, on November 12.

It's worth noting that these emails are being sent out from an automated system, and the date is subject to change back to the original European launch date of November 19, so nothing is set in stone right now.

Meanwhile, here in the UK, retailers are assuring customers that they'll still be able to get their next-gen consoles in the midst of the second national lockdown. GAME is asking PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-order customers who have ordered in-store to go in and pay for their consoles by the end of the day on Wednesday, and will be open for a limited window on launch day to allow for collection.

Argos has confirmed that it's still doing deliveries and Click and Collect, so fans should be able to rest easy, knowing that they can spend lockdown and Christmas with their brand new console after all.

