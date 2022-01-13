PS5 restock: GameByte stock dropping today, here's what you need to know

Following the mayhem of Christmas, PlayStation 5 restocks have been lacking since the beginning of January with very few opportunities to take home a console and start playing the latest next-gen games. That was until today.

Check PS5 stock at GameByte now

GameByte has confirmed to T3 that it will be hosting a restock of its own, giving consumers one of the first real opportunities this year to claim a console. The retailer will be offering numerous PS5 bundles featuring lots of different games and accessories including: Deathloop, Back 4 Blood, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Resident Evil Village, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Watch Dogs Legion, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, PlayStation 5 HD Camera and PlayStation Plus 12 Month Membership

It's likely to sell out very fast, so we recommend having a browser open until it goes live. Of course, as soon as it does, we will let you know and update this article. Additionally, another step advised by GameByte is to sign up for its mailing list so that you are informed the second stock goes live.

GameByte has numerous games and DualSense controllers up for sale too, including in the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red colour scheme. Sony is set to release its newest set of DualSense colours – Nova Pink and Starlight Blue – on February 14th, 2021.

Anyone that secures up a PS5 console can jump into exclusive titles. Such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Same day delivery dispatch will be available with T3 being informed that the console should arrive within two days maximum.