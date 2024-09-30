Playing games is good for you, it's official – well, one game in particular

Quick Summary
The results of a study are in – PowerWash Simulator boosts 72% of its players' moods within 15 minutes of playtime.
The study's been running for a couple of years but it now demonstrates just how pleasing the game really is.
It's one of those debates that hasn't really gone away despite decades of development and high-profile discussion – are games good for you?
A niche of concerned parents might disagree with the millions of contented players who would answer in a resounding positive. Now at least one game can point to some academic research to prove its own worth.
Back in 2022, the developers of PowerWash Simulator and Oxford University's Internet Institute announced that some players could opt into a study they'd be running into how the game interacted with their mood while playing. Over 8,500 players contributed, from nearly 40 countries, and now the results of that study have been published.
They show that 72% of PowerWash Simulator players reported an "uplift in mood" while playing the title. That boost apparently came within 15 minutes of starting the game for most players, as they sunk into the pleasant nature of the cleaning tasks it offered.
So, it looks like a relaxing game about cleaning without any real ability to fail an objective or be under threat from extreme challenges was indeed relaxing. Importantly, the study also clarified that the mood boost offered up was "comparable with changes seen in other leisure activities such as reading, shopping, or listening to music".
That means that while PowerWash Simulator was indeed a positive influence, it's not exactly alone in that regard, and there are other ways to get that same boost. Even as avid gamers, we'd also admit that the same relaxation might not always be found when turning off our PS5 after a particularly close loss on Valorant.
Still, this kind of research can only be a good thing, and it'll be curious to see if the Oxford University Internet Institute does more of these studies now that it's completed this one. If so we'll be paying attention to see what more can be learnt about gaming's influence on mood.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
-
-
Dreame's new wet and dry vacuum impresses with multiple intelligent cleaning features
The Dreame H14 Pro is available to buy from today
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This DJI drone bundle has a (very) pretty pricetag in early Prime Day deal
It's the cheapest it's ever been!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Your Xbox gets a neat new trick that could save a lot of time
Updates will finally be a bit easier
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
There's a smartwatch that can play Space Invaders, and it's much cheaper than Apple Watch
If you're going to clone a design, this is the way
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The SNES is about to die all over again
Nintendo's ending repairs again
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
How to watch the PlayStation State of Play showcase today – 20+ new games for PS5 and PS5 Pro
Here's everything you need to know about the latest PS5 presentation
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Next PlayStation online presentation coming soon – could we get more on PS5 Pro?
It's time for more details
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
PS5 Pro is causing the PlayStation Disc Drive to sell out everywhere – get yours early
Who could have seen this coming?
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
All Amazon Prime members get one of the best shooters of all time for free
It's a big month for Prime Gaming
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
There's an update on Nintendo Switch 2 that'll please existing Switch owners
Your massive Switch games library will not go to waste
By Max Freeman-Mills Published