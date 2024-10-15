How to watch the new Xbox Games Showcase this week

Xbox's new online presentation is all about games, games, games – here's how to watch it live

Xbox Series X and S on T3 background
(Image credit: Microsoft / Future)
Rik Henderson
By
published

Microsoft is hosting an all-new games showcase this week, which it describes as a "no-fluff, all-games broadcast".

The Xbox Partner Preview will last for around 25 minutes and feature more than a dozen trailers that have never been seen before.

Here's how and when to watch it, plus everything else you need to know.

When is the Xbox Partner Preview (October)?

The Xbox Partner Preview will take place on Thursday, 17 October 2024. It'll start at 18:00 BST and last for roughly 25 minutes.

Here are the start times for other regions:

  • US West Coast: 10:00 PDT
  • US East Coast: 13:00 EDT
  • UK: 18:00 BST
  • Central Europe: 19:00 CEST
  • India (New Delhi): 22:30 IST
  • Japan (Tokyo): 02:00 JST (18 October)
  • South Korea (Seoul): 02:00 KST (18 October)
  • Australia (Sydney): 04:00 AEDT (18 October)

How to watch the Xbox Partner Preview (October)

We hope to host the stream right here on T3 closer the time.

Alternatively, you will be able to watch it on Xbox's channels on YouTube, Twitch, and LinkedIn.

What to expect

The Xbox Partner Preview will be dedicated to games from third-party studios and developers.

There will be new game reveals, we've been told, plus release date announcements and new gameplay of games coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Windows. We expect more than 12 trailers to be shown in total.

The Xbox Wire blog has confirmed some of the titles to be shown already. It'll include gameplay from the first Alan Wake 2 expansion, and new trailers for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

It is highly unlikely that there will be any mention of any new hardware, although new Xbox Series X models have recently launched. There's a new, all-white Xbox Series X Digital Edition available to buy now, for example, which T3 is currently testing for a full review to be posted in the next few days.

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

