How to watch the new Xbox Games Showcase this week

Microsoft is hosting an all-new games showcase this week, which it describes as a "no-fluff, all-games broadcast".
The Xbox Partner Preview will last for around 25 minutes and feature more than a dozen trailers that have never been seen before.
Here's how and when to watch it, plus everything else you need to know.
When is the Xbox Partner Preview (October)?
The Xbox Partner Preview will take place on Thursday, 17 October 2024. It'll start at 18:00 BST and last for roughly 25 minutes.
Here are the start times for other regions:
- US West Coast: 10:00 PDT
- US East Coast: 13:00 EDT
- UK: 18:00 BST
- Central Europe: 19:00 CEST
- India (New Delhi): 22:30 IST
- Japan (Tokyo): 02:00 JST (18 October)
- South Korea (Seoul): 02:00 KST (18 October)
- Australia (Sydney): 04:00 AEDT (18 October)
How to watch the Xbox Partner Preview (October)
We hope to host the stream right here on T3 closer the time.
Alternatively, you will be able to watch it on Xbox's channels on YouTube, Twitch, and LinkedIn.
What to expect
The Xbox Partner Preview will be dedicated to games from third-party studios and developers.
There will be new game reveals, we've been told, plus release date announcements and new gameplay of games coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Windows. We expect more than 12 trailers to be shown in total.
The Xbox Wire blog has confirmed some of the titles to be shown already. It'll include gameplay from the first Alan Wake 2 expansion, and new trailers for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.
It is highly unlikely that there will be any mention of any new hardware, although new Xbox Series X models have recently launched. There's a new, all-white Xbox Series X Digital Edition available to buy now, for example, which T3 is currently testing for a full review to be posted in the next few days.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
Android phones getting something iPhone owners outside Europe can only dream of
Court ruling ramifications becoming clear
By Rik Henderson Published
-
You could win an Xbox Series X in gold, but Microsoft will make you work for it
The exclusive Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Xbox could be yours
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Xbox Game Pass gets one of the best combat games of recent times for free
Available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC across multiple Game Pass tiers
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Playing games is good for you, it's official – well, one game in particular
Powerwash Simulator chills you out
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Your Xbox gets a neat new trick that could save a lot of time
Updates will finally be a bit easier
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
There's a smartwatch that can play Space Invaders, and it's much cheaper than Apple Watch
If you're going to clone a design, this is the way
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The SNES is about to die all over again
Nintendo's ending repairs again
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
How to watch the PlayStation State of Play showcase today – 20+ new games for PS5 and PS5 Pro
Here's everything you need to know about the latest PS5 presentation
By Rik Henderson Published