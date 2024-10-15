How to watch the new Xbox Games Showcase this week

Microsoft is hosting an all-new games showcase this week, which it describes as a "no-fluff, all-games broadcast".

The Xbox Partner Preview will last for around 25 minutes and feature more than a dozen trailers that have never been seen before.

Here's how and when to watch it, plus everything else you need to know.

When is the Xbox Partner Preview (October)?

The Xbox Partner Preview will take place on Thursday, 17 October 2024. It'll start at 18:00 BST and last for roughly 25 minutes.

Here are the start times for other regions:

US West Coast: 10:00 PDT

10:00 PDT US East Coast: 13:00 EDT

13:00 EDT UK: 18:00 BST

18:00 BST Central Europe: 19:00 CEST

19:00 CEST India (New Delhi): 22:30 IST

22:30 IST Japan (Tokyo): 02:00 JST (18 October)

02:00 JST (18 October) South Korea (Seoul): 02:00 KST (18 October)

02:00 KST (18 October) Australia (Sydney): 04:00 AEDT (18 October)

How to watch the Xbox Partner Preview (October)

We hope to host the stream right here on T3 closer the time.

Alternatively, you will be able to watch it on Xbox's channels on YouTube, Twitch, and LinkedIn.

What to expect

The Xbox Partner Preview will be dedicated to games from third-party studios and developers.

There will be new game reveals, we've been told, plus release date announcements and new gameplay of games coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Windows. We expect more than 12 trailers to be shown in total.

The Xbox Wire blog has confirmed some of the titles to be shown already. It'll include gameplay from the first Alan Wake 2 expansion, and new trailers for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

It is highly unlikely that there will be any mention of any new hardware, although new Xbox Series X models have recently launched. There's a new, all-white Xbox Series X Digital Edition available to buy now, for example, which T3 is currently testing for a full review to be posted in the next few days.