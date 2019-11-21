PS5 price and release date LEAKED along with possible PlayStation 5 reveal date

Although we've seen many a PS5 leak come and go since the project was first announced, including details on external storage, the console's new controller and the fact that games developers already have the PS5 (or at least, its dev kit) in hand. But some of the biggest details yet to come are the price, release and reveal date. Until now.

PS5: leaks, release dates, everything we know

Twitter leakster PSErebus has reportedly discovered the price and release date for the console. The leaker in question has a good record, having accurately predicted the release date for The Last of Us Part II.

PSErebus revealed: "Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) will launch PlayStation®5 (PS5™) in several countries in the holiday season of 2020 and will make PlayStation®5 (PS5™) available in North America on November 20, 2020 at a recommended retail price (RRP) of $499."

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) will launch PlayStation®5 (PS5™) in several countries in the holiday season of 2020 and will make PlayStation®5 (PS5™) available in North America on November 20, 2020 at a recommended retail price (RRP) of $499 pic.twitter.com/fe4jKlHmrHNovember 19, 2019

Previously, rumours had been circulating around a 4 December 2020 launch date for the PS5. However, the 25th anniversary of PlayStation ends on 2 December, so the PS5 is more likely to launch during the company's landmark year than its 26th.

PSErebus goes on to say the leaked release follows a pattern previously set by Sony,

as PlayStation 4 was available in North America a few days after the seventh anniversary of the release of PlayStation 3 in Japan. PS5 will reportedly be available five days after the seventh anniversary of the PS4. If true, this release date lines up closely with the rough "holiday 2020" word we've heard from Sony.

So if we have a concrete release date to work with, when can we expect the first reveal? Well, many were surprised that Sony wasn't present at E3 2019, the world's biggest gaming convention. But in an interview with GameInformer, Sony Interactive Entertainment chairman Shawn Layden claimed: "Just because PlayStation is not at E3 2019 doesn't mean we won't be there in 2020."

Where better than the world's biggest gaming convention to debut the PlayStation 5? Microsoft is also heavily rumoured to debut its mysterious "Xbox Scarlett" at the convention, making it a must-attend (or at least live-stream) for die-hard gaming fans.

Liked this?