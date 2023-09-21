This bundle is a great way to kick off instantly with EA Sports FC 24

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you've been putting off a new console upgrade until something special arrives, EA Sports FC 24 might be that something to trigger that decision.

And, Sony has announced that one great way to get the game and a PlayStation 5 combined is with its new, themed bundle.

Released on 29 September – the same date as the game itself – the bundle includes the console, a voucher to download the full version of EA Sports FC 24, plus Ultimate Team goodies – including a Rare Gold Players Pack, and three Icon Player loans.

The bundle will be available to pre-order from 25 September on PlayStation's own digital store, plus a number of key retailers across the UK and Europe.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

If you already own a PlayStation 5 but are looking for a new controller to use to play EA Sports FC 24, Sony is also releasing a DualSense bundle.

You get the white version of the DualSense controller for PS5, plus the same game voucher as the console bundle, and the Ultimate Team goodies.

This sounds like a good idea to me considering I've gone through at least three controllers since FIFA 23 was released – EA's footy titles are famed for banjaxing gamepads, especially if you compete in UT regularly.

You'll have to wait a bit longer for this bundle though. It'll be available from PlayStation itself and "participating retailers" from 18 October.

How to play EA Sports FC 24 early

If you don't need either bundle and just want the game, there's actually a way to play EA Sports FC 24 earlier than the 29 September release date. From tomorrow, in fact.

Those who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition by a set deadline (now passed) will gain early access, but you could also get to play it from 22 September.

That's because a 10-hour trial version will be available to all EA Play members, whether that be through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One, or as a separate subscription on PlayStation 5 and 4.

EA Play costs £3.99 for a one-month subscription on PlayStation, £19.99 for a whole year.

As well as provide access to EA Sports FC 24 early, it gives you access to its ever-growing library of archive games to play as often as you like, other trials, and cheaper in-game content for the latest football title.

EA Play subscribers also get other incentives and bonuses in EA Sports FC 24.