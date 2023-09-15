PS Plus to get amazing action RPG with 83% MetaCritic score

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscribers are in for a treat this month – one of my favourite action-RPGs is coming to the games catalogue to download and play at no extra cost.

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139... is a bit of a mouthful, but the PS4 game is a fine example of Square Enix at its best. It will also work well on PlayStation 5.

The game serves as a prequel to one of the best action-RPGs we've played in years – Nier: Automata – and has an equally engrossing story, great characters and some of the best swordplay around.

In all honesty, the version that's arriving as part of the PlayStation Plus catalogue is a remaster of a PS3 original – then called just Nier Replicant. But, it wasn't a massive hit for the publisher in the UK or US so is a real treat for those who missed out the first time – especially as it doesn't cost anything more.

A PS Plus Extra subscription costs £10.99 per month in the UK, $14.99 in the US and enables online play for thousands of PlayStation games, while also giving access to the main game library of 300+ titles to download and play.

Step the plan up a little and you get PS Plus Premium. This costs a little more, at £13.49 / $17.99 a month, but adds cloud streaming and another games library of classic and retro titles.

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139... will be available on both tiers from Tuesday 19 September 2023.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

There are additional games being added to the service that day, including Unpacking, Planet Coaster: Console Edition, Star Ocean: The Divine Force, and Sid Meier's Civilization VI.

They and the other games listed below will be available to download and play as long as you continue to subscribe to either of the supported PS Plus plans. PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers do not get access to the games catalogue, although they can still download and play the monthly games Sony releases as part of the entire membership scheme.

Here are all of the games coming for PS Plus Premium and Extra subscribers in September 2023. Note, all games work on PS5, although some might have a native PlayStation 5 version to download:

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4)

Call of the Sea (PS5 / PS4)

Cloudpunk (PS4)

Contra: Rogue Corps (PS4)

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… (PS4)

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir (PS4)

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (PS5 / PS4)

Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS5 / PS4)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (PS4)

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (PS5 / PS4)

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness (PS4)

Star Ocean: The Divine Force (PS5 / PS4)

Tails Noir (PS5 / PS4)

This War of Mine: Final Cut (PS5)

Unpacking (PS5 / PS4)

West of Dead (PS4)

There are several classic titles coming for just PS Plus Premium subscribers too: