Project UNIQUE is a stunning bespoke superyacht concept

In some respects, concept yachts are two a penny. Costing a mere fraction of the amount it takes to design, certify, build, and fit-out a real boat, they nevertheless hold an important fascination for the tight-knit yacht-buying community. For concepts are a shop window into what’s possible, providing you have the right amount of money, time, and commitment, helping lure UHNWIs into signing up for the multi-year process of creating an entirely bespoke boat.

(Image credit: SkyStyle Design)

SkyStyle Design, a multinational operation with studios in America, Argentina, and Spain, specialises in creating intensely detailed projects for private aviation clients. The firm has worked hand in hand with vendors like Boeing to illustrate what’s possible when the sky is no longer the limit in a jet interior. Concepts like the Genesis Asian and Concept Genesis Middle East give you an idea of the target market.

(Image credit: SkyStyle Design)

Project UNIQUE is SkyStyle’s first concept yacht. In this case, the partner is Denison, a family-run yacht broker with a substantial number of nine-figure boats on their books. Oh, and they take Bitcoin, if that’s how you’d prefer to pay. Of course, Project UNIQUE doesn’t exist just yet, save for these spectacular renders, but the 71m concept could be built if it tickles your fancy.

(Image credit: SkyStyle Design)

Project UNIQUE is long and slim, a bullet-shaped hull that appears to be built for speed. The engine room, crew quarters and tender docks are at the lowest level, along with a catering kitchen and mess room. There’s also room for a billiards room and 12-seat cinema down here. At the rear of the boat there’s space for a couple of jetskis, a rib, and a tender.

(Image credit: SkyStyle Design)

The main deck houses the principal guest accommodation – four double cabins, and a VIP suite, together with dining and seating areas and a ribbon of glass that opens up to the rear deck, with its pool and loungers. The upper deck includes the expansive master stateroom in the bow, with a separate sitting area, private office, and spa, together with another lounge and balcony, from where a spiral stair leads to the upper deck. Here you’ll find a helipad – touch and go landings only – together with the bridge and the ‘sky lounge’.

(Image credit: SkyStyle Design)

A grand circular central staircase unites all the floors, with opening ceiling panels on the owner’s deck to capture the best weather. Otherwise, all the outdoor activity is focused on the stern, where a beach club is revealed by a huge clamshell like cover, that lifts up to provide shade as well as enable direct access to the waterline when the yacht is at anchor.

(Image credit: SkyStyle Design)

The streamlined form and cutting-edge technology revealed in these renders is all strictly hypothetical; designer and broker are hoping that the general ambience attracts sufficient attention for someone to take Project UNIQUE and turn it into reality. Inevitably, some of the fanciful ideas will be toned down – perhaps the electrochromic glass used throughout to instantly add privacy? Alternatively, the buyer might be someone willing to push the boat out, so to speak, and make a statement unlike any other. After all, a superyacht is the ultimate flex, and including technological innovation will ensure even more attention.

(Image credit: SkyStyle Design)

Read more at SkyStyle-Design.com and DenisonYachtSales.com