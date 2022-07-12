The Prime Day headphones deals worthy of your attention

It's Amazon Prime Day 2022, which means you're going to be seeing huge volumes of deals pieces appear all over the internet. Thing is, these are often so busy that it's hard to see the wood for the trees. Not so here: at T3 I've spent plenty of time trawling through Amazon's best headphones deals so you don't have to.
Shop all Headphones & Earbuds at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Browse early Prime Day deals (opens in new tab)
In addition to the fuller Best Prime Day Headphones Deals piece that I've collated, this shorter deals post is to highlight what I believe are best-of-best deals for headphones and earphones during the sale. So if you've been holding out for over-ears or in-ears, at premium or budget price points, these are the, er, 'prime picks' I'd suggest for this Amazon Prime Day.
Prime Day 2022: The best over-ear headphones deal
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: was £349.99, now £174.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This is definitely the one to beat in my view. I've already written about why this is my top pick deal for Prime Day 2022 (opens in new tab).
These super over-ear headphones are half price, which is enough of a teaser to make me buy them over even Sony's WH-1000XM series instead.
It's the superb active noise-cancelling (ANC) that really sells these over-ears, along with great design and comfort, in a package that's hard to rival.
Prime Day 2022: The best in-ear headphones deal
Sony WF-1000XM3: was £220, now £75.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Despite being replaced by the XM4 model more recently, this is a great example of how Prime Day can highlight great products that are a generation older and deliver incredibly good value as a result.
You only need to look at the huge 65% off the original list price to know that this is a mega discount. But that's not to take anything away from these in-ears' prestige: awarded a full five-star review upon release in 2019, T3 sees them as top-tier true wireless earbuds.
Prime Day 2022: The best budget headphones deal
Nothing Ear 1: was £99.99, now £59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Yes, you can buy earphones for even less. No, they probably won't be as good. I wanted to find a pair for circa £50 that really deliver in terms of sound, design, and also feature active noise-cancelling (ANC). Nothing's Ear 1 tick all of those boxes.
It's a canny discount for the upstart's first product (the Phone 1 is set to launch on Prime Day itself, the 12th July) and they represent a great in-ear option for a small asking price. So avoid those unknown names and ultrabudget buds and take my advice: buy a pair of these instead.
Prime Day 2022: The best premium headphones deal
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX: was £449, now £299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
I pondered over this for some time, as if you're going to be spending more cash then you want best of the best. I believe that's what B&O provides, in particular from a materials and build quality perspective.
The Beoplay HX exude quality from the off: they look sublime, wear really well, and the sound quality is second to none. You'll get noise-cancelling tech, too, albeit not as powerful as from the likes of Bose or Sony, so if that's an issue for you then look back up to my top over-ear recommendation instead.
- See all headphones deals at Currys (opens in new tab)
- See all headphones deals at John Lewis (opens in new tab)
- See all headphones deals at AO.com (opens in new tab)
- See all headphones deals at Box.co.uk (opens in new tab)
- See all headphones deals at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- See all headphones deals at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- See all headphones deals at B&H Photo Video (opens in new tab)