The Prime Day headphones deals worthy of your attention

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: was £349.99, now £174.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is definitely the one to beat in my view. I've already written about why this is my top pick deal for Prime Day 2022 (opens in new tab).

These super over-ear headphones are half price, which is enough of a teaser to make me buy them over even Sony's WH-1000XM series instead.

It's the superb active noise-cancelling (ANC) that really sells these over-ears, along with great design and comfort, in a package that's hard to rival.