Amazing early Prime Day deal has more than £200 off Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems

Speed up your home Wi-Fi for 50% less

Amazon Eero 6 mesh router with T3 Prime Day deals logo
(Image credit: Amazon)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

If you're looking to improve wireless internet connectivity in your home, you cannot go far wrong than with a decent mesh network. And, Amazon Prime Day presents an ideal opportunity to do so for a lot cheaper than usual.

Indeed, you can even start the process ahead of the 11th - 12th July sales period, as early Prime Day deals are starting to appear, including major discounts on Amazon's own Eero mesh network devices.

You can get as much as 51% off a selection of Eero and Eero Pro devices and Wi-Fi pucks. They start at £44.99, so there should be something for everyone.

There are big bargains to be had on three-packs as well, which should cover a decent sized home. So check out some of the best offers below. You will need to be a Prime member to get the best prices.

Amazon Eero mesh router:  was £69.99

Amazon Eero mesh router: was £69.99, now £44.99 at Amazon
The Amazon Eero mesh Wi-Fi 5 standalone router connects to your existing modem and offers dual-band wireless connectivity for speeds of up to 350Mbps around the home. You can then add extra Eero pucks in each room for extended coverage.

View Deal
Amazon Eero mesh system 3-pack:  was £189.99

Amazon Eero mesh system 3-pack: was £189.99, now ££119.99 at Amazon
This pack of three Eero Wi-Fi 5 mesh routers enables you to connect the main one to your home modem, then the other two in different rooms. They all communicate with one another to give you blanket wireless access.

View Deal
Amazon Eero 6+ mesh system 2-pack:  was £284.19, now £144.99 at Amazon

Amazon Eero 6+ mesh system 2-pack: was £284.19, now £144.99 at Amazon
The Eero 6+ supports dual-band wireless connectivity and offers speeds up to a gigabit, so more than enough to stream the highest quality video in any room in the home.

View Deal
Amazon Eero Pro 6 mesh system 2-pack:  was £384.19

Amazon Eero Pro 6 mesh system 2-pack: was £384.19, now £187.97 at Amazon
A true step-up model, the Eero Pro 6 supports tri-band connectivity and speeds of up to a Gigabit. Each unit in this pack of two offers 190m² of coverage.

View Deal
Amazon Eero 6E mesh system 2-pack:  was £504.19

Amazon Eero 6E mesh system 2-pack: was £504.19, now £279.97 at Amazon
Amazon's fastest, most stable mesh Wi-Fi system yet has more than £200 off for this pack of two routers/hubs. Each of them supports speeds of up to 2.3Gbps and work on the Wi-Fi 6E standard so are futureproofed.

View Deal

There are other deals on the Eero mesh network range, too. You can get many of the above in three-packs, not just two, and some as single units. There's also an Eero 6 available that might be a better fit for your budget.

Why choose an Eero mesh network system?

A mesh network is worth considering as it offers much better Wi-Fi coverage in a larger home than a single router or Wi-Fi extenders.

That's because, unlike an extender, each unit in a mesh network speaks to one another, adjusting the signal strength as needed to ensure that the coverage overlaps to give a stronger signal even at the furthest points.

For example, Unit A is in the living room, while unit B is in the spare bedroom. Your Wi-Fi signal will be great when you are stood next to either, but as you move away, the network assesses which of the units is best to give you stronger reception. And, if you are roughly equidistant from them, you will still get a decent connection as the signals overlap at their farthest points.

The Eero system is particularly good because Amazon offers so many different options - from the basic Wi-Fi 5 units to the very latest, fastest and most stable Wi-Fi 6E devices.

It's worth remembering that, to make best use of these great deals and others up to and through Prime Day, you will need to be a member of Amazon Prime.

You can sign up for a one-month free trial though and cancel afterwards if you don't want to make use of the other benefits offered all year round.

Also make sure you catch all the rest of the Amazon Prime Day deals on T3, before and during the huge sales event.

CATEGORIES
Deals
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

You’ll often find him playing FIFA Ultimate Team, especially at weekends competing in FUT Champs, and he’s a massive football nut generally. Oh, and he just so happens to have a comic book and action figure collection that no longer fits into his garden office/man cave.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸