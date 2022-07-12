Prime Day deal sees the Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner drop to cheapest ever price

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) 2022 sale is officially live, with hundreds of deals on popular products, from TVs to air conditioners, headphones to vacuum cleaners. There are record low prices up for grabs this Prime Day so make sure to head over to our hub to find the best deals over the next two days.

Vacuum cleaners are proving to be popular this year and just like in the Prime Day 2021 sale, there’s an incredible money-saving deal on a Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum. Right now at Amazon, the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner (IZ103UKGB) is 41% off in the Prime Day sale.

Originally priced at £319.99, the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner (IZ103UKGB) is now £189.99, saving shoppers £130 and taking this premium vacuum down to its cheapest ever price. The Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner (IZ103UKGB) is exclusive to Amazon specially for the Prime Day sale, following the success of Shark products during last year’s sale.

The Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner (IZ103UKGB) is a cordless model that uses Anti Hair Wrap technology and 2 floor modes for a deep professional clean that doesn’t get tangled with hair. It comes with a Car Detailing Kit, 2-in-1 Duster Crevice and Upholstery tools.

If you fancy a different vacuum cleaner model from Shark, there are Shark Amazon Exclusive Vacuum Cleaners (opens in new tab) deals up for grabs in the Prime Day sale this year. In these offers, you can find upright, stick and handheld vacuums and steam cleaners at amazingly low prices.

To view the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner (IZ103UKGB) deal, click the link above or keep reading for more details. This vacuum cleaner is one of many from Shark that’s available this Prime Day so we’ll highlight a couple more of the best Shark vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) below.

(opens in new tab) Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner (IZ103UKGB): was £319.99, now £189.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Exclusive to Amazon, the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner (IZ103UKGB) is at its lowest ever price, thanks to a 41% discount. This vacuum cleaner has up to 40 minutes run time and uses LED headlights to illuminate hidden dust and debris for a deeper and more hygienic clean. It can also transform into a handheld model and comes with additional cleaning tools.

(opens in new tab) Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner IZ201UK: was £349.99, now £229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 35% off the Shark IZ201UK Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in this Prime Day deal. This cordless vacuum uses DuoClean floorheads and Anti Hair Wrap technology to deliver a deep clean across multiple floor types.