Is there an Apple Watch Ultra Prime Day deal? You bet there is, and it's a big one

The Apple Watch Ultra has been much praised since it launched last year, but we've rarely seen any sneaky deals or price drops since. Until now.

As part of Amazon Prime Day, Apple's flagship wearable is now on offer with its biggest price cut yet - you can save more than £84 on one model with an Alpine Band, with great discounts on other bands and sizes too.

The best Apple Watch Ultra deal can get you the smaller orange strap option for just £765 - that's 10% off. Other models and sizes are available from £779.

All of the above deals are great for the premium Watch - certainly among the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals, if not the best Apple Watch deals full stop.

Not only does it come with a redesigned flat display and aerospace-grade titanium case, you get features not available with the usual Apple Watch devices.

For example, the Apple Watch Ultra has up to 35 hours of battery life, and comes with specialist sensors and tracking software for runners and adventurers alike. The case measures 49mm, no matter what size of band you get with it, and the display is so bright it can be viewed underwater when diving.

It is also water proof to 100-metres, has a compass built in, and comes with a siren that can be heard from 180-metres away in case you get into trouble somewhere.

You'll have to be quick if you want to take advantage of the deal though - Prime Day finishes at midnight tonight (Wednesday 12 July 2023). And you'll need to be a Prime member to get the prices. If you're not already, you can subscribe for free for 30 days, so get cracking.