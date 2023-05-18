PlayStation Showcase: How to watch PS5 announcements live

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We may not be having E3 this year (hopefully it will come back) but the show must go on and Sony has announced its own PlayStation Showcase for the 24th of May.

The event should hopefully give us a look at some upcoming PS5 and PSVR2 releases and perhaps even more than a few unannounced titles that will become the next on the hype train. Sony itself says we can "Expect a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators." sounds exciting right?

(Image credit: Sony PlayStation)

How to watch the PlayStation Showcase

The PlayStation Showcase will be shown simultaneously worldwide on YouTube (opens in new tab) and Twitch (opens in new tab) , on Wednesday the 24th of May. The event starts at 9 PM BST/ 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET.

What could we see at the PlayStation Showcase?

Expect to see a lot of new games announced. Sony's website (opens in new tab) claims they expect the event to last for one hour, and depending on how far along in development the games are, that could be a lot of new titles.



As for what titles I think we'll see? Surely some web-slinging with Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and a dash of Tekken 8? Expect some awesome indies too. I'm always hopeful for more Ratchet & Clank but that is a pipe dream.

As the first event of its ilk since the February release of the PSVR2, expect to see some serious love shown to Sony's headset. The PSVR2 is an awesome headset, but currently, there aren't many killer apps for it.

Rumours have circulated for a long time of Sony working on new hardware, a new handheld codenamed the Q-lite has been suspected while others believe there could also be a PS5 with a detachable disc drive (PS5 Slim). The Holy Grail would be a supercharged PS5 Pro, but that seems a long shot.