Pixel Watch suddenly looks a lot more appealing as unboxing breaks cover

For those considering buying the Google Pixel Watch, which after its scheduled unveiling this week will go up against the best smartwatches on the market, then a very revealing early unboxing is well worth checking out.

The Google Pixel Watch unboxing is worth checking out as it shows the new wearable in full, both in its packaging as well as on a man's wrist. It also shows you exactly what you get in the Pixel Watch box, too.

And, the good news is, that the unboxing makes the Pixel Watch look more appealing.

The unboxing broke cover on Reddit (opens in new tab), with a user starting a thread entitled "Just got my hands on a pixel watch", before then proceeding to post a dump truck load of images showing the smartwatch and its packaging.

Check out some of the pictures below.

(Image credit: Reddit user: u/Suckmyn00dle)

(Image credit: Reddit user: u/Suckmyn00dle)

(Image credit: Reddit user: u/Suckmyn00dle)

(Image credit: Reddit user: u/Suckmyn00dle)

The T3 take: Pixel Watch looks better on the wrist

My take after seeing these unboxing pictures is that the Pixel Watch looks better in reality than it does in official marketing images, which are renders.

It looks more appealing aesthetically, that is for sure, and unique in a market of smartwatches that seem increasingly moving away from circular designs and more towards Apple Watch Series 7-style rectangles.

The Pixel Watch package also looks good, with the smartwatch delivered along with a stylish charging cradle and cabling.

But, the truth is, the Pixel Watch is going to need as much style on the wrist as possible to tempt buyers to invest in it, as early reports point to it being inferior to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 in terms of hardware delivered.

And that's saying nothing about the intense competition Pixel Watch has to face in terms of the Apple Watch Series 8, either.

Still, it's good to see the Pixel Watch looking more appealing on the flesh so to speak, so here's hoping this upward trajectory can continue into this Thursday's Google event, which is where the smartwatch is slated for an official unveiling.