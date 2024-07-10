Pixel Watch 3 leak reveals a huge display upgrade

Quick Summary The Pixel Watch 3 will come in two versions, 41mm and 45mm, with larger displays and more pixels. Both models will have much brighter displays delivering 2,000 nits of brightness.

We've had several Pixel Watch 3 leaks recently: the image above leaked the overall design last month, and just days ago more details emerged via the official filing with the US regulator the FCC. And now a new leak provides crucial information about Google's next wearable, including details of a huge display upgrade that'll make a big difference in every day use.

The new report confirms that the Google Pixel Watch 3 will come in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, and that there will be two variants: one with Wi-Fi and one with Wi-Fi and cellular. The main specifications will be largely the same as the current Pixel Watch 2, with the smaller model getting the same 310mAh battery, but the larger model will get a larger battery of 420mAh,

As for the display, that's going to have double the brightness of the current model. That's important for using your watch in daylight, as it dramatically improves visibility in direct sunlight.

Google Pixel Watch 3: key specifications

The new display doesn't just boost brightness from 1,000 nits to 2,000 nits. It's larger too. Where the current Pixel Watch 2 has a 30 x 30mm display, the Pixel Watch 3 will have 32 x 32mm in the smaller model and 36 x 36 in the larger one. That means more pixels too: up from 384 x 384 pixels in the Pixel Watch 2 to 408 x 408 pixels in the 41mm model and 456 x 456 pixels in the 45mm.

That larger screen won't mean a larger watch, however. That's because the bezels are down from 5.5mm to 4.5mm, so in the case of the smaller 41mm Pixel Watch 3 you get more screen in the same amount of space than before. The larger 45mm model is of course bigger, but the smaller bezels mean it's not a dinner plate compared to the Pixel Watch 2.

The specs come via Android Authority, whose sources also confirm the presence of UWB and some new colour options. The cases are largely the same silver, black and gold as before but there's now a hazel case for the larger Pixel Watch 3 and a rose quartz band for the 41mm silver model.