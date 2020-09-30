Google Pixel 5 launched with new Android features, 5G and new camera lens

Google has just unveiled the Pixel 5, its latest flagship phone, as well as the Pixel 4a 5G, which brings the latest Android features and top-spec camera (as well as, y'know, 5G) for under $500.

The new Google Pixel phones were unveiled at Google's 'Launch Night In' event, alongside a new Nest-branded smart speaker that replaces the Google Home, and a new Chromecast with 4K and HDR.

Google Launch Night In: what's been announced

• A new Chromecast with Google TV – a 4K HDR media streamer with Android TV built in, and the new Google TV interface, which is much smoother, bringing what you watch together from all your streaming apps. $49/£59, released October 15th.

• Google Nest Audio is Google's new smart home speaker with Google Assistant. Replacing the Google Home, Google's focus is on making the best-sounding speaker under $100, thanks to its separate woofer and tweeter. $99/£89, released October 15th.

• Google Pixel 4a 5G – this was already announced, but is coming soon for $499/£499.

• Google Pixel 5 – Google's new flagship adds water resistance, boosts to 8GB RAM, wireless charging in both directions, 5G. $699/£599, October 15th.

• New camera features on Pixel 4a and 5. New ultra-wide lens that's also on the Pixel 4a 5G. Night Sight is now possible in Portrait mode. Portrait Light enables you to position a light in your photos after you've shot it!

• New Android features on Pixels – 'Hold for me' uses Google Assistant to listen to hold music for you, and alert you when someone answers; 'Extreme Battery Saver' is a mode that enables you to choose which apps are allowed to run at all, so you can expect 48 hours of use from a charge. New features will be available on older Pixel phones too.

Google's Launch Night In event: How to watch

You can watch the half-hour event on YouTube, if you want to catch the action as it happened.

Google Launch Night In: What to expect

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

We're expecting Google to reveal the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, new Chromecast with Google TV, and its Nest Audio smart speaker.

The specs for both smartphones leaked last week, along with what appears to be official images of the new Chromecast sporting a number of different colorways.

Meanwhile, both the Chromecast and Nest Audio have been spotted on store shelves already, in the likes of Walmart (via CNET) and Home Depot (via GSMArena), so it looks like some retailers have pulled the trigger early.

Leaks and rumors around the devices have been rife over the last few months, but we're in the home stretch and will get official specs, prices, and release dates confirmed by Google today.