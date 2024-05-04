Philips' new dual basket air fryer is £40 off at Currys in special bank holiday deal

The best air fryers are a true staple in most kitchens, especially as they provide a quick and easy way to make cost-effective meals at home. Due to their rising popularity over the last few years, there are now many different models available on the market. From Ninja's Double Stack to Salter's Digital Air Fryer Oven, there's a choice for everyone.

Last month, Philips launched its first-ever dual basket air fryer, the Philips Airfryer 3000 Series Dual Basket. It boasts both a six and three litre basket, providing the perfect opportunity for family-sized mains to be cooked in one basket, sides or one-person meals in the other.

Well, we've noticed that the model can now be snapped up for just £139.99, down from £179.99. The discounted price is available from the 3rd to 14th May, and will only last until stocks run out. Take a look:

3000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer: was £179.99, now £139.99 at Currys (save £40)

Sleek and stylish, the 3000 Series boasts both a six and three-litre basket. It also times your meal so two dishes are hot and ready at the same time. Enjoy tasty, healthy cooking with a large drawer for family-sized mains and a smaller one for sides or one-person meals.

The large basket can also handle a full traybake meal, easily accommodating a 1.5kg chicken. It also features Philips’ patented RapidAir technology, which is designed to optimise heat circulation. The intuitive display features eight easy-to-use presets on a touch screen display eliminating checking or guessing whether food is done.

In addition, cooking times are automatically synchronised in both drawers, so all your food is ready to serve together with no hassle.

