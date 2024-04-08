Philips has finally launched its first ever dual basket air fryer, and it's on sale

QUICK SUMMARY Philips has launched its first ever dual basket air fryer, the Airfryer 3000 Series Dual Basket. It features unique mixed-sized drawers (six and three litres), both of which are fitted with Philips’ unique Rapid Air Technology. It's available in two sleek silver and gold colourways, and has an RRP of £179.99. However, it's currently available at the special introductory price of just £139.99.

Despite the best air fryers rising in popularity a few years ago, they don't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. Air fryers are a true staple in most kitchens, especially as they offer a quick, easy and more cost-effective way to make meals.

It was in fact Philips who launched the first air fryer back in 2010, paving the way for healthier, alternative cooking. Nearly 15 years later, the global brand has released its first ever dual basket air fryer, the new Philips Airfryer 3000 Series Dual Basket. What's more is that the model is currently on offer, reduced to the special introductory price of just £139.99.

Available in selected retailers this month, the new Philips Airfryer 3000 Series Dual Basket boasts both a six and three litre basket. It provides the perfect opportunity to cook family-sized mains in one basket, and keep the smaller one for sides or one-person meals.

The large basket can handle a full traybake meal, easily accommodating a 1.5kg chicken. It also features Philips’ patented RapidAir technology, which is designed to optimise heat circulation. The intuitive display features eight easy-to-use presets on a touch screen display eliminating checking or guessing whether food is done.

In addition, cooking times are automatically synchronised in both drawers, so all your food is ready to serve together with no hassle.

Available in two sleek silver and gold colourways, the Philips Airfryer 3000 Series Dual Basket has an RRP of £179.99. However, it's currently available at the special introductory price of just £139.99. Take a look:

Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer: <a href="https://john-lewis-and-partners.pxf.io/c/221109/871855/12148?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fphilips-3000-series-dual-zone-air-fryer-9l-black%2Fp111525385" data-link-merchant="johnlewis.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £179.99 , now £139.99 at John Lewis (save £40)

Available for just £139.99, the new Philips Airfryer 3000 Series Dual Basket boasts both a six and three litre basket. There are also two sleek silver and gold colourways to choose from.

Sara Vaum, Senior Product Manager at Philips said: “The new 3000 Series Dual Basket is designed to be as versatile as possible, with the unique two draw sizes giving users limitless possibilities in the kitchen. That, teamed with our innovative RapidAir technology and easy-to-use presets, means families can expect delicious, crispy, tender and evenly cooked food every time.”

