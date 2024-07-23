Philips' new bean to cup coffee machine makes the ‘perfect brew' – I can't wait to try it

QUICK SUMMARY Philips has recently launched its brand new bean to cup coffee machine, the 5500 Series Latte Go. It has an array of impressive features, including a LatteGo milk system, QuickStart function and over 20 coffees to choose from. The 5500 Series Latte Go has an RRP of £679.99, but is currently £150 off on the Philips website.

Despite the best pod coffee machines always being a popular choice amongst coffee fans, there's recently been a huge uptick in sales of bean to cup coffee machines. They're a little bulkier and a bit more expensive, but consumers have been loving cheaper running costs and better tasting coffee, and I'd have to agree.

I've recently been trying out the De'Longhi Rivelia, and it hasn't left my kitchen countertop since it arrived. I particularly love how the Rivelia tailors each coffee to its user, customising its menu according to your routine. After experiencing this, I know it's going to be a difficult adjusting to a machine that doesn't provide a personalised experience, but this latest launch from Philips means I don't have to...

The 5500 Series Latte Go is one of the most recent additions to Philips' coffee machine lineup, and has an RRP of £679.99. However, at the time of writing, it's currently reduced to £526.99:

Philips 5500 Series LatteGo: was £679.99, now £526.99 at Philips (save £153)

Choose from one of 20 delicious coffee recipes on Philips 5500 LatteGo. From milky lattes to refreshing iced coffees, every drink brews at the ideal temperature with perfect aroma and crema.

Described as making the 'perfect' brew, the Philips 5500 Series Latte Go has a huge array of features that make it an impressive machine.

With a range of 20 different hot and iced coffees to choose from, it has a LatteGo milk system that transforms various types of milk and plant-based alternatives into the best possible foam. Users can also easily adjust settings for intensity, coffee and milk length.

Just like the De'Longhi Rivelia, the 5500 Series Latte Go lets you set up to two user profiles that store your customised recipes. This allows visitors and guests to enjoy a coffee exactly the way they like, without changing yours. There's also an extra-shot feature which adds powerful flavour without the bitterness.

The QuickStart function allows you to power on your machine and brew a coffee right away, meaning you'll no longer have to wait around for things to heat up.

