3 quick and easy cocktails you can make at home with your coffee machine

It's pretty rare these days to find a kitchen that doesn't have a coffee machine. From the best bean to cup coffee machines to the best pod coffee machines, they're a great way to enjoy a delicious brew from the comfort of your own home. However, not everyone knows how easy to is to use your machine for another purpose...especially when the weekend hits.

Whoever thought of putting alcohol and coffee together knew what they were doing. You'd think they wouldn't mix well at all, but a coffee-based cocktail is a delicious pairing that screams decadence. They work brilliantly as a party beverage, but also make a luxurious digestif at the end of a dinner party. You really can't go wrong.

With this in mind, we've put together three quick and easy coffee cocktails you can make with your coffee machine. From espresso martinis to White Russians, you won't be turning back to a normal evening brew anytime soon.

1. Espresso martini

An espresso martini is a coffee cocktail classic, but now that many people know how easy it is to make one at home.

Ingredients

50ml vodka

35ml coffee liqueur

1 shot (25ml) of espresso

Ice

Method

Use your coffee machine to pour one espresso and mix it in a cocktail shaker with the vodka, coffee liqueur and ice. Shake vigorously to get that beautiful crema on top and pour into a chilled martini glass. Top with a few coffee beans and voilà!

2. Mocha mint martini

Forget Mojitos – this mocha mint martini will be your new favourite. It's the perfect after dinner sweet treat, especially if you'd rather skip dessert and head straight for the booze.

Ingredients

35ml vodka

35ml chocolate liqueur

35ml crème de menthe

1 shot (25ml) of espresso

Ice

Method

Shake all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a mint leaf and you'll soon be in heaven.

3. Espresso White Russian

The classic White Russian usually consists of vodka and coffee liqueur over ice, but this Espresso White Russian is the perfect twist for coffee lovers.

Ingredients

35ml vodka

35ml coffee liqueur

15ml cream

1 shot (25ml) of espresso

Ice

Method

Brew one espresso and set aside to cool. Add ice to a glass alongside the vodka and coffee liqueur, followed by the room temperature espresso. Once you've given it a quick mix, top with cream and enjoy!

