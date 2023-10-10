Philips Hue offer huge discounts on its starter kits for Amazon Prime Day

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Philips Hue products provide the perfect way to bring light, colour and ambiance into your space, setting the mood in the best way possible. It really is no surprise that it holds top spaces in our best smart light switches and best smart bulbs buying guides. It's also an exciting time for the brand at the moment, starting with the launch of the brand's new security system, Philips Secure, and more recently the Philips Hue Bridge Matter update.

If you've been considering upping your smart home lighting game recently but you're not too sure where to start, then you've come to the right place. If you didn't know already, Amazon Prime Day is taking place all of today and tomorrow. We're going to be spending the next few days gathering all of the best deals and discounts, starting with the one and only Philips Hue.

Philips Hue have bundled up some of their best-selling products into starter kits, as well as adding huge discounts on top. These kits are perfect if you're looking to start incorporating smart lighting into your home, or expand on the products you already have.

Make sure you check out our guide to the Hue Bridge and what it does so you can tell if you need one or not!

Philips Hue Signe Gradient White & Colour Ambiance Smart Floor Light LED with Hue Smart Button: was £299.98 , now £213.99 at Amazon (save £86)

This Smart Floor Light LED and Hue Smart Button starter kit is the best way to get some ambience going in your home. Get a seamless blend of multiple colours in a single lamp, casting light to showcase a unique effect. Use the Hue Smart Button to enjoy installation-free smart lighting control. Control your smart lights from anywhere in your home with a simple tap of the button.

Philips Hue Signe Gradient White & Colour Ambiance Smart Table Light LED with Hue Smart Button: was £209.98 , now £138.99 at Amazon (save £71)

Get a seamless blend of multiple colours on any surface with the Philips Hue Signe Gradient White & Colour Ambiance Smart Table Light LED. Create the perfect atmosphere for a get-together with friends, or amp up the ambiance of special moments with the use of dynamic scenes to create the perfect mood in any situation. The Hue Smart button ensures installation-free smart lighting control from anywhere in your home.

Philips Hue Smart Wireless Dimmer Switch with Hue Bridge: was £57.98 , now £44.99 at Amazon (save £13)

Mount or stick the motion sensor wall plate anywhere in your home to control your smart home lighting remotely. It offers four different light scenes, easily controlled by pressing the "Hue" button. You can also personalise which scene is assigned to each click via the 'Philips Hue' app. Included in the bundle is the Philips Hue Bridge which unlocks even more smart control features.

Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart Light Bulb Twin Pack LED with Hue Smart Button: was £114.98 , now £79.99 at Amazon (save £35)

With a brightness 1100 lumen, these smart LED bulbs provide the perfect amount of light to fill areas of your living room or kitchen, especially when placed in pendant fixtures. Choose from 16 million colours including warm to cool white light to create an ambiance that suits any mood. The Hue Smart Button then allows you to control your lighting in multiple rooms and personalise light for different times of the day.