Philips Hue deal: up to 25% off White and Colour Ambience bulb twin packs

If you've got your home set up with a Philips Hue lighting system, then congratulations because we think that Philips makes the best smart bulbs so you have made a very wise purchase. We like Hue because of their functionality and because it's easy to add more Hue items (bulbs and remote switches, for example) to the network at a later date.

The slight hurdle to adding more bulbs is that while the starter kits drop in price from time to time, additional bulbs hold their prices more stubbornly.

So today is a good day, because right now at Amazon prices for both the B22 (bayonet) and E26 (screw in) twin packs have dropped for the White and Colour Ambience bulbs. The White and Colour Ambience are the best bulbs as they offer 50,000 shades of warm to cool white light and over 16 million colours so there really is a shade or colour for every mood.

Granted, these aren't the absolute cheapest prices we've seen these twin packs go for at Amazon – those prices were lowest over Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day – but they're still a seriously good saving on the RRP which we'd recommend if you don't want to wait around for the sales.

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience Twin Pack B22 Bayonet | RRP £84.99 | Now £69.00 |£15.99 (19%)

Get a twin pack of the bayonet fitting version of the Hue bulbs for 19% off and control the colours with Alexa, Google Assistant or the Hue app.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience Twin Pack E27 Screw | RRP £84.99 | Now £63.99 |Save £21.00 (25%)

If you're after screw-in bulbs, you've got an ever better Hue bulb deal here with the twin pack priced at a full 25% lower than its full price.View Deal

Not the Hue bulbs or packs you're after? Check out our best Philips Hue deals roundup for more.