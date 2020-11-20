Philips Hue Black Friday deals: get HALF PRICE Hue Starter Kits!

We love Hue lights, and we love them even more when there are Hue Black Friday deals: smart bulbs are wonderful things, but they’re often quite expensive. But not this Black Friday. In among the best Currys Black Friday deals and best Amazon Black Friday deals are big discounts on Hue White & Colour Ambience Smart Lighting Starter Kits.

• Philips Hue White & Colour Ambience Starter Kit - B22 | Was £135.99 | Now £63.99 | Save £72 at Currys

• Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience Starter Kit - 3 x E27 | Was £149.99 | Now £89.99 | Save £60 at Amazon

Philips Hue bulbs don’t connect directly to your router; they connect to the Philips Hue Bridge, which you plug into your router so the bulbs can then communicate with your home network.

The Bridge is what enables you to control your Hue lights with Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, your phone or your tablet. The bridge can control dozens of lights, so is what enables you to create clever multi-light control setups, such as being able to say "Alexa, good night" to turn everything off at once, or creating a 'Movie mode' button in the Apple Home app that sets them to just the right dimness.

Each of these kits gives you the Bridge plus either two or three bulbs. Just make sure you get the right fittings for your lamps or light fixtures.

Philips Hue White & Colour Ambience Starter Kit - E27 | Was £135.99 | Now £63.99 | Save £72 at Currys

This is a genuinely brilliant Hue lights Black Friday bargain: a Hue Bridge and two E27 screw-fit bulbs for just £63.99 compared to the usual £135.99. These bulbs are the white and full colour ones, and they usually retail for £40 each.View Deal

Philips Hue White & Colour Ambience Starter Kit - B22 | Was £135.99 | Now £63.99 | Save £72 at Currys

This Hue Black Friday deal is identical to the other Currys one, but this time the bulbs are B22 bayonet fittings. Once again you get two bulbs and the Hue bridge, which connects to your router for smartphone, tablet and smart speaker control.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience Starter Kit - 3 x B22 | Was £149.99 | Now £89.99 | Save £60 at Amazon

What’s better than a Hue Black Friday deal for two smart bulbs? That’s right, a Hue Black Friday deal for three. This excellent Amazon deal brings you three white and colour bayonet bulbs and the Hue Bridge.

View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience Starter Kit - 3 x E27 | Was £149.99 | Now £89.99 | Save £60 at Amazon

As with Currys, Amazon’s Hue Black Friday deals are available for more than one bulb type. This deal is for a triple pack of E27 Edison screw bulbs along with the all-important bridge, and once again they’re the white + colour models.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience Starter Kit - 3 x B22 | Was £169.99 | Now £129.99 | Save £40 at Philips Philips can’t quite compete with the big-name retailers when it comes to price, but there’s still a healthy £40 off the triple-pack of B22 bayonet bulbs. These are white and colour bulbs and the deal includes the Bridge. We suspect Philips will still have stock when other offers are sold out.View Deal

One of the things we like about Philips Hue bulbs is that the range is really large now: you can get a Hue HDMI sync box to bring reactive Hue lighting to your TV, and there’s a big range of functional and decorative bulbs too.

We think the best smart bulbs to start with are the Hue White and Colour ones you’ll see in these deals: they give you whites from cool to warm and a choice of 16 million colours, all eminently controllable from the Hue app or from your smart speakers. Don’t have a smart speaker? There are Black Friday smart speaker deals too.

