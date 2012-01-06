Philips Go Gear Connect 3 Android media player

The Go Gear Connect 3 is hoping to win you over with not only its attractive price bracket but also by offering the customisable joys of Android as well

Philips has announced their latest addition to the PMP market with the Go Gear Connect 3, touting Android 2.3 Gingerbread and a whole host of features that Philips hope will draw you away from a certain iPod Touch.

Offering up their own lightly skinned version of Android Gingerbread the Go Gear Connect 3 lets you customise the homescreens and add/remove live widgets.

With WiFi you can access the web and use apps such as Skype or Gmail and with Bluetooth you can connect wireless headphones for a truly portable media experience.

The 3.2 inch screen will support 720p HD video playback while also letting you view pictures, while on the audio front Philips have included their FullSound and Sound Personalisation Technology to make sure audio playback is the best it can be.

Finally with the Philips SimplyShare app you can use the Connect 3 to connect to a range of DLNA devices including docks, speakers and TVs letting you stream your content.

Available mid-January the Go Gear Connect 3 will cost £160 for the 8GB version, what do you think, are its features enough to win you over? Let us know via the comments box below...