PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted – how to watch the biggest PC games showcase of the year

The PC Gaming Show will return in November with a fresh, new format and an anticipated look at, not just the most exciting PC games coming up in 2024 and beyond, but the one's that the industry determine are their "most wanted".

Games industry legends, including Sid Meier and Brian Fargo, will help choose the 25 PC titles that every gamer needs to look out for. The showcase event will then reveal all on 30 November 2023.

There will also be a smorgasbord of other trailers and new game announcements.

Here's everything you need to know about it.

When will PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted stream live?

The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, presented in partnership with Intel, will be first broadcast on Thursday 30 November 2023.

We don't yet have the kick off time, but will update you as we near the date.

How to watch PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted

We hope to host the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted showcase here on T3 closer the time.

Alternatively, you will be able to watch it on PC Gamer's Twitch and YouTube channels.

It will also stream on the main Twitch Gaming channel, plus Steam and China's Bilibili platform.

What to expect

Presented in partnership with Intel, this latest edition of the PC Gaming Show will again be hosted by the amazing Frankie Ward – eSports legend and co-host of Channel 4's GamesMaster reboot. Frankie has been involved in the showcase since 2018, so it's great to see her return.

There will be new game trailers and announcements, but the mainstay of the latest event is the revelation of the 25 most wanted PC games coming in 2024 and beyond.

These will have been chosen by the team at T3 sister-publication PC Gamer and more than 50 games industry luminaries, such as Sid Meier (Civilization), Brian Fargo (Fallout, The Bard's Tale), and Steven Spohn (AbleGamers). This should result in a definitive list of the titles you will want to include on your wishlists.

"We're bringing together some of the voices we most respect from across the gaming industry to determine the Most Wanted games on PC," said PC Gamer's global editor-in-chief, Evan Lahti.

"This end-of-year edition of the PC Gaming Show will place a spotlight on the biggest upcoming games and small-studio gems that have the potential to be the next Valheim, Stardew Valley, or Vampire Survivors."

To find out more on what to expect, you can check out the summer edition of the PC Gaming Show below.