This cheap Panasonic Lumix S5 full-frame camera deal is genuinely brilliant

With the Amazon Brand Week currently focusing on Panasonic, some of the best sales are in full swing with unbeatable offers on headphones, audio, televisions and much more. It's the photography deals that we're most interested in, however, and this is one of the best deals I've seen on a mirrorless camera this month.

You can currently get the S5 body with the 20-60 mm lens for just £1,499.99, saving £500 on the standard price of £1,999.99. You also get an additional battery, which is always useful. The Panasonic Lumix S5 mirrorless camera is dropping to one of its lowest prices since release, making it one of the best camera deals this month.

Panasonic produces some of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, and their Lumix S5 proves that with some impressive features for the price point. While this isn't necessarily a "cheap" mirrorless camera deal, the discount on the kit is one of the largest we've seen on the Panasonic S5 since its release. Check out the deal below:

Panasonic Lumix S5 + 20-60mm lens: was £1,999.99, now £1,499.99 at Amazon

This hybrid Full-frame mirrorless camera provides exceptional image quality for photo and video across the sensitivity range within an ergonomic body. If you're looking to take the next step in photography or videography, this could be the camera for you.

If mirrorless cameras aren't what you're after, head over to our guide to the best DSLR cameras to find something comparable. DSLRs are going on sale quite often now thanks to the new mirrorless platform, so you can find some pretty sweet deals on top ranked DSLRs if you're patient enough.