Ozark Season 4 Part 2: what we learned from the new trailer

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The final run of Netflix hit Ozark airs later this month, providing the second part of season two. Part one was an explosive seven episodes and left a lot to wrap up in the remaining seven but the new trailer released this week gives us lots of information about what to expect.

If you haven't seen the show, Ozark follows the Byrde family – Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) and their kids Jonah and Charlotte – and their mix up with a Mexican Cartel that has them moving from their home in Chicago to the Ozarks in Missouri to launder money. It's a dark thriller that has got darker in recent seasons but is made considerably brighter thanks to the talents of Bateman, Linney and relative newcomer Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore.

Season 4 Part 1 left us on the edge of our seats (spoilers ahead if you haven't seen it yet) with plans starting to unravel, but a lot could still happen. The new trailer gives more than a hint of what to expect and seems to deliver one major spoiler as well. Or does it? Here's what we know...

Marty is done with the whole thing and wants out. At the start of the trailer he tells Wendy, "I'm just so sick of having blood on my hands." But Wendy remains determined. "Don't back out on me when we're almost done," she replies. This ties in with what we've seen so far. All the deals are done and they are so close to going back to their normal life, but the hardest is still to come.

The big shocker here though is Ruth shooting Javi Elizonndro, the new head of the cartel, in broad daylight. We know at the end of season 4 part 1 that she plans to kill him as revenge for killing her cousin Wyatt and Darline (spoiler) but this seems to show her actually going through with it. "Javi dies, everything that we worked for just falls apart," Marty tells Ruth in the trailer. But as we know, it already has for Ruth. "Welcome to my f**king world," she replies.

Ruth killing Javi is likely to throw all the Byrde's plans with Omar Navarro and the FBI, so it's likely that this is from the first new episode and the following six will be dealing with the consequences. We see Marty approach the FBI for help but get turned away. We then see Marty heading to Mexico, presumably to help Navarro reestablish control of the Cartel after Javi's death.

There's lots more in here to unpack though. Wendy is seemingly being investigated for the disappearance of her brother Ben, Ruth is on the run and then seen watching her home be bulldozed, Jonah and Charlotte Byrde seem to be helping to the family's dirty work and Navarro is in the middle of a prison riot. Then there's that car crash from the opening of season four part 1. We see it again here in the trailer in more detail. Is this the end we will see?

Some online fans have suggested that both the car crash and the shooting of Javi could be misleading. Either dream sequences or alternate realities that don't end up happening. That seems a little unlikely for Ozark but one thing is guaranteed is there's bound to be a lot more surprises still to come before the show's end.

Ozark Season 4 Part 2 starts streaming on Netflix from April 29, 2022.