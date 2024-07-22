Own a Samsung washing machine? Here's how you can claim 6 months of free Persil detergent

After releasing its AI ecobubble washing machine lineup earlier this year, Samsung has revealed an exclusive partnership with laundry power brands, Dirt Is Good (Persil) and Comfort. Initiated by Unilever, the collaboration will combine the chemistry of powerful cleaning and fabric care with the cutting-edge AI capabilities of Samsung Bespoke AI washing machines.

Launching in the UK and Ireland from today, it also allows consumers to claim up to six months free Persil detergent alongside a Samsung 11kg EcoBubble washing machine. Users have to provide proof of purchase when redeeming the offer, meaning it's valid on a previous or new washing machine.

The partnership will then be rolled out across further European markets in the coming months.

How to claim 6 months of free Persil detergent

In order to claim six months of free Persil detergent, users have to fill in this form and provide proof of purchase. You will then receive a link to the digital coupon via text and email once you have completed the form.

Once you have received the digital coupon, you will have 90 days to use it before it expires. The promotion ends upon redemption of all available coupons or after 31st January 2025, whichever dates comes first.

What kind of detergent is included?

You have the choice between the following types of detergent:

55W Persil Wonder Wash Liquid (Speed Clean Non-Bio / Odour Defy / Ultra Care)

48W Capsules (Bio / Non-Bio / Colour)

46W Ultimate Liquid (Touch of Comfort / Active Clean / Fresh and Mild)

Dan Barfield, Vice President of Digital Appliances at Samsung UK and Ireland said: “As two leading brands in our respective categories, the partnership is a natural fit. Machines, cleaning and fabric care are all part of the same conversation when it comes to laundry. Working with Unilever’s laundry brands, we aim to lead the way in mapping and creating the most advanced and intelligent laundry offering yet.”