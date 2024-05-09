Outdoor upgrades, in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, bringing you unmissable tech for taking pleasure in the great outdoors.

Keen to reconnect with the outside world? We have plenty of gadgets that will help. Whether you want to just kick back in your garden, sear some steaks on the barbecue or add a little tech to going camping, we’ve gathered together all of the essential gear you’ll need for the great outdoors.

But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue. Discover what makes Samsung’s new OLED TV the best we’ve ever tested, ditch your camera for one of these fab phones for budding photographers, and much more!

Explore more of what you'll find in the issue just below!

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

Outdoor upgrades – enjoy all the outside world has to offer with this thrilling tech

– enjoy all the outside world has to offer with this thrilling tech Samsung S95D reviewed – this super-bright, glare-free OLED takes the shine off all other TVs

– this super-bright, glare-free OLED takes the shine off all other TVs Pro smartphone photography – get the very best out the snapper in your pocket

– get the very best out the snapper in your pocket Samsung HW-Q990D rated – this soundbar offers incredible immersion and cinematic sound

– this soundbar offers incredible immersion and cinematic sound A TV for all reasons – great screens for movies, games and sport

– great screens for movies, games and sport Sennheiser Momentum Sport tested – superb sound meets fit-tracking tech

– superb sound meets fit-tracking tech Wonderful watches – glorious time-keepers from masters of the craft

– glorious time-keepers from masters of the craft Amazon Echo Hub rated – you’ll struggle to find a brighter brain for your smart home

– you’ll struggle to find a brighter brain for your smart home Alienware M16 R2 tested – a top gaming laptop… and a top anything laptop

And so much more!

