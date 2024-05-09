Outdoor upgrades, in the latest issue of T3!

It’s finally time to get back outside, and it’s come not a moment too soon. Here is all the tech you need to squeeze the most out of your time in the open air

The new issue of T3 is here, bringing you unmissable tech for taking pleasure in the great outdoors.

Keen to reconnect with the outside world? We have plenty of gadgets that will help. Whether you want to just kick back in your garden, sear some steaks on the barbecue or add a little tech to going camping, we’ve gathered together all of the essential gear you’ll need for the great outdoors.

But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue. Discover what makes Samsung’s new OLED TV the best we’ve ever tested, ditch your camera for one of these fab phones for budding photographers, and much more!

Explore more of what you'll find in the issue just below!

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

  • Outdoor upgrades – enjoy all the outside world has to offer with this thrilling tech
  • Samsung S95D reviewed – this super-bright, glare-free OLED takes the shine off all other TVs
  • Pro smartphone photography – get the very best out the snapper in your pocket
  • Samsung HW-Q990D rated – this soundbar offers incredible immersion and cinematic sound
  • A TV for all reasons – great screens for movies, games and sport
  • Sennheiser Momentum Sport tested – superb sound meets fit-tracking tech
  • Wonderful watches – glorious time-keepers from masters of the craft
  • Amazon Echo Hub rated – you’ll struggle to find a brighter brain for your smart home
  • Alienware M16 R2 tested – a top gaming laptop… and a top anything laptop

And so much more!

So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.

