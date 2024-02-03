Oscar-winning drama with 91% on Rotten Tomatoes returns to Netflix next week

The comings and goings of Netflix are ever-changing, and this week marks the return of a triple Oscar-winning modern classic movie starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, which marries comedy with drama and poignant societal messaging that cannot be ignored.

Green Book, which was first released in late 2018, has already graced Netflix's roster, but hasn't been on the best streaming service for some time. Well, that's about to change, as from 10 February you'll be able to stream the movie once more – so don't make that Netflix mistake of not adding it to your watch-list.

While I'm not sure if Green Book will rocket to the coveted Netflix no.1 spot, it's certainly a movie that deserves its place. And audiences agree: its Rotten Tomatoes score sits at a proud 91% based on audience score – a fair degree higher than the 77% critics score on the same site.

Green Book is about an African-American musician (Dr. Don Shirley, played by Ali) who is set to go on tour in the Deep South, but hires an Italian-American driver-meets-bodyguard (Tony Lip, played by Mortensen) knowing that racial tensions in 1960s America will likely be the backdrop of various issues. The film digs into these issues, of course, yet blends a positive story of friendship with a touch of character comedy too.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Universal Pictures) (Image credit: Universal Pictures) (Image credit: Universal Pictures) (Image credit: Universal Pictures) (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

It wasn't only Oscars that Green Book attracted. It was nominated for five of those, three of which it won – Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor – with Ali in particular receiving further accolades, including the Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA awards for Best Supporting Actor. Needless to say, his performance is spellbinding and performance impeccable.

Speaking of great performances, let's not forget that the 2024 Oscars are also incoming, so it's worth seeing how to stream the nominees on Netflix, Amazon and other streaming services. February is also looking like a strong month for Netflix in particular, with other classics, such as this Spielberg sci-fi epic and these 5 major new movies, incoming over the next few weeks. No need to cancel Netflix anytime soon, far as I see it!