Cheap electric toothbrush deal: save over 60% on this Oral-B iO brush

Looking to improve your dental hygiene? We’re all trying to get pearly whites and a healthy smile and with Oral-B electric toothbrushes, the job is made 100 times easier!

If you have yet to make the move to electric, you’re in luck because Oral-B electric toothbrushes are on sale at better than half price from multiple retailers. Boots, Amazon and Tesco are all brands currently stocked in store and online with deals on Oral-B products.

Oral-B is the number one dentist recommended brand worldwide, so if you’re looking to update your brushing routine, Oral-B are the company to go with. Electric toothbrushes always have a place on present lists and these cheap electric toothbrush deals are giving you the chance to bag your gifts early.

To view the full Oral-B deals at Amazon, check out the link above. If you need some extra guidance, below are the top three Oral-B toothbrush deals that suit a range of budgets.

Top three Oral-B toothbrush deals

Oral-B iO6: was £299.99, now £109.99 at Amazon
Save £2190 on the Oral-B iO6 electric toothbrush and take your dental care to the next level. This toothbrush gives users whiter teeth, healthier gums and an overall professional clean. Available in a stylish grey colourway.

Oral-B iO9: was £499.99, now £249.99 at Amazon
One of the best toothbrushes you can buy, this has an extremely high RRP that is rather off-putting to most right-thinking folk. At £250 it's still a premium purchase, but one that is justified by Oral-B's advanced magnetic drive motor, which gives super clean-feeling teeth, and excellent build quality. It's even quite stylish as toothbrushes go.

