Oppo's next flagship phone may feature beastly octagon camera setup

Camera setups on the back of our phones continue to swell in size. The OnePlus 12 has a huge circular bump housing a multitude of sensors, the Google Pixel 8 Pro has its Star Trek-esque VISOR bar, and the iPhone 15 Pro features a dominating corner island - but they could be toppled by Oppo's next flagship.

A recent leak from Chinese microblogging site Weibo claiming to show the rear of the Oppo Find X7 Pro reveals a camera layout UFC fans will be particularly interested in - a massive octagon bump slapped on the back of the phone.

From the leaked image, a central periscope camera is surrounded by four other sensors (including what looks to include a second periscope camera), while the flash resides outside the octagon in the top left corner of the handset. With such a massive camera housing we're a little surprised Oppo couldn't incorporate the flash into this area as well.

(Image credit: Novice Evaluation / Weibo)

Oppo has previously confirmed that it will work with camera-experts Hasselblad on "the next generation of HyperTone camera systems" and the technology will feature in the Find X7 series, among other handsets.

As part of this system, it's claimed the telephoto camera will be the most powerful zoom lens on the market - which may go some way to explaining the sheer size of the camera bump on the X7 Pro.

A powerful smartphone in the offing

A second image in the Weibo post shows us the front of the handset, with the lock-screen illuminated with a fingerprint scanning area highlighted plus a dotted-line, smiley face towards the top of the screen suggesting face unlock will also be available.

Previous rumours had already suggested the Find X7 Pro would feature two periscope cameras, which gels nicely with the leaked image in question.

We already know that the Oppo Find X7 Pro will come with 16GB of RAM and a sizable 1TB of storage, and while the non-Pro version will have a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, rumours suggest the X7 Pro will come with Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC (system on chip).