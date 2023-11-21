Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra killer with insane camera tipped for 2024 release

It's a brilliant time to be an Android phone enthusiast. The market is peppered with really strong options from elder statesmen and plucky newcomers alike, offering users a really brilliant variety of options.

Arguably the most well-regarded is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. That has been the flagship device since it launched, and remains one of the most popular in the face of copious competition. Its popularity comes – at least in part – thanks to the staggeringly good camera it boasts.

Now, another device is coming to market – and it just might be ready to take the camera crown from the Samsung. The device is the Oppo Find X7 Pro, and according to recent rumours, it could feature twin periscope telephoto lenses on the rear.

That would be a significant step. Periscope lenses are still a relatively new technology, being employed on premium handsets like the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Having two in a single device? Well, that would be insanity, frankly.

The rumoured specs suggest quad-camera setup, with a duo of telephoto lenses for different ranges. The report suggests that could mean up to 6x zoom, which would even outstrip the latest flagship iPhone.

Elsewhere, we're expecting to see a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor on the model. That could be reserved only for the Pro variant, though, with the vanilla model set to take on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300.

It's also said to make use of a 2k display, with slim bezels and a curved design. Plus, it's rumoured to feature 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, making it quick to top up in a pinch.

The device is currently expected to launch around January/February 2024. That's not too long away, and should give us a good look at one of the most interesting phones we've heard about in a long time. We'll certainly be keeping our eyes peeled for more information in the coming weeks and months.