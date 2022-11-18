Oppo's best flagship phone just got a massive price cut

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Now here's a top Black Friday deal that'll appeal if you're looking for one of the best Android phones on the market: Oppo's Find X5 Pro has a massive discount as part of its Black Friday sales (among other Oppo handsets).

The top-end Oppo flagship has sat in our best phones list for some time now, because it's a simply stellar 6.7-inch handset that marries great design, power and cameras into a package that looks like no other.

And with £310 off the list price, bringing it down to just £739, that makes it a real SIM-free bargain. Especially as it usually costs over four-figures, putting it toward the pricier side of devices in this market.

(opens in new tab) Oppo Find X5 Pro: was £1049 , now £739 (opens in new tab) The Find X5 Pro's all-in-one rear glass panel curves to meet its camera design in a truly standout way, making it one of the best-looking flagships of 2022. Add top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 power, twin 50MP main and wide-angle rear cameras, and stellar battery life, and it's a great phone – at an even better price.

Indeed, if I was buying a phone right now then I'd be tempted to buy the Oppo at this price instead of something newer, such as the also-excellent Google Pixel 7 Pro (which doesn't have any Black Friday discounts, but the standard Pixel 7 does).

As ever with these things it's a time-limited deal though (or until stocks last, which, I suspect, will be the sooner of those two). Oppo's Black Friday deals promotions run from now, 18 November, through until 29 November only. So there's a good window of time to buy some top-notch kit, right up until Cyber Monday.