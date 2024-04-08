Oppo just redefined the cheap phone market in the UK

Quick Summary Oppo just unveiled a great cheap phone for the UK market. The Oppo Reno 11 F packs great specs for a ludicrously cheap price.

While the best phones on the market are often littered with tech, it certainly doesn't come without cost. Those models can routinely cost upwards of £1,000, which isn't always a viable option.

Fortunately, the market for great cheap phones is stronger than ever. A mix of brands are bringing top tech to market, in a package which is notably more wallet-friendly.

The latest of these is the Oppo Reno 11 F. That's a more affordable model from the brand, but doesn't skimp on features.

For starters, you'll find a cool triple camera system on the rear of the device. That includes a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro lens. That last one is particularly intriguing – it's something you don't see on every single model, and it's a really useful camera to have.

You'll also find a 32MP selfie camera on the front. That should be more than enough for wannabe TikTokers to have some fun. That's especially true as the sensor – as well as the main camera on the back – are capable of recording 4k video.

Inside, a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor powers things. That's arguably the biggest concession on the spec sheet, and it's still an impressive processor. Featuring eight cores and a six nanometre fabrication process, the processor should be more than capable of keeping up with all but the hardiest of power users.

Plus, with 67W SuperVOOC charging, you should never need to worry about battery life again. The 5,000mAh cell can regain 30% charge in just 10 minutes, while a full charge takes just 48 according to Oppo.

Arguably the most interesting spec on offer, though, is the LinkBoost. That improves the quality of incoming signals, using a combination of AI software and a 360-degree surround antenna, offering 58.5% stronger reception that competitors.

The device will retail at £349 in the UK. That's a seriously cheap phone, and should easily be on your list if you're looking for a good device on a budget. As part of an early bird offer, users can head over to the Oppo store this week to pick one up for just £259, too.