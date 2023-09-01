OnePlus users are about to get a massive free software upgrade

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In the world of Android phones, there are more brands offering competitive devices than ever before. In recent years, we've seen a steady stream of new players join the elder statesmen of the industry, to saturate the market with quality products.

One of the most notable new players is OnePlus. They were one of the first challengers to the major brands, and have since cemented themselves as a key part of the industry.

Now, users of OnePlus phones like the OnePlus 11 are getting a big software upgrade. That's because OxygenOS 14 is coming at the end of September. The new version of the operating system will run on Android 14, which is currently in beta testing for other devices.

The official launch date is penned for the 25th of September, which is a full nine days before the Google Pixel 8 range is set to launch. We had expected the Android 14 software to debut on that range, but it now looks like it could kick off with OnePlus instead.

To help improve devices, OxygenOS 14 will implement a new performance platform called the Trinity Engine. This has been engineered to improve the integration between hardware and software, which should improve the quality of the overall experience significantly.

Of course, users will also get access to all of the improvements set to join Android 14 overall. That includes a back navigation button on the left-hand side of the screen, to aid users in moving to the page they want to find.

We've also heard about changes to the sharing screen. That's had a redesign, to fit more options on the screen at any one time. It's also said to include Nearby Share more prominently, to make it easier to share files between devices.

There's no word yet about any OnePlus specific features. We'd certainly expect the software to have its own visual personality laid over the top of the base Android spec.

As for anything else, we'll just have to wait and see. Fortunately, the launch date is only around four weeks away, so we wont have to wait for too long.