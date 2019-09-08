OnePlus TV will have eight speakers, built-in Dolby Atmos, and a remote control that looks like a photocopy of Apple's design

OnePlus has slowly been trickling out information about its upcoming Smart TV ahead of the launch date sometime later this month. First up, the Shenzhen-based company has revealed that its set will be branded "OnePlus TV", which, upon reflection, is something we really should've been able to deduce.

And now, the company has unveiled a slew of new information, including the design of the remote control, which seems to be remarkably similar to the design of the Siri remote that ships with the fourth and fifth generation Apple TV.

The aluminium remote has a small touchpad at the top, like the one designed by the Apple team in Cupertino, as well as a dedicated voice assistant button – in this case, Google Assistant, instead of Siri.

There's no volume buttons, but instead a volume rocker on the side of the remote, like those on the OnePlus 7 Pro. There's also a OnePlus-branded button, which could do anything, and even more baffling, there's a completely blank button on the remote.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Easier to intuit are the buttons with the clear Back and circular Home button. We already know OnePlus TV will be running Android TV software, albeit with some tweaks – in a similar way that the company lightly tweaks Android OS on its phones.

The remote control will be recharged by a USB-C and (presumably) one of the company's trademark red charging cables.

OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau has already confirmed the OnePlus TV will launch first in India – a key market for the company, with a roll-out to North America, Europe and the UK, as well as China sometime in the future. OnePlus hasn't offered a timescale for that, but says it will happen "as soon as we establish partnerships with most of local and regional content providers".

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Details about what features will be included with the Smart TV itself have been revealed in a leaked listing on Amazon, which was spotted by the team at 9to5Google. According to the leak, the OnePlus TV will have eight integrated speakers with 50W of grunt and support for Dolby Atmos. Given the built-in speakers with most flatscreens are pretty tinny and dire, this could be a big deal.

Last week, our first #OnePlusTV came off the production line - a truly monumental moment. Within this box you'll find over 2 years of dreams, milestones and of course an amazing TV. Proud to seal the very first box, and can't wait for you to see it! pic.twitter.com/hFuChx6bJWAugust 27, 2019

If OnePlus can create a competitively-priced Smart TV with all the streaming apps you'd want, a slick design and a well-built remote, and an in-built speaker system that means you don't need to cough-up for an external soundbar, OnePlus could have a very compelling product on its hands.

According to a leaked certification for the product, the OnePlus TV will purportedly ship in 43", 55", 65" and 75" variants, which covers just about every kind of set-up. OnePlus has built its brand on offering premium experiences at more affordable prices, but whether it can manage to do the same with its TV remains to be seen. Thankfully, we won't have to wait long with an event scheduled this month.