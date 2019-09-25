OnePlus 7T will CRUSH the Samsung Galaxy S10 with this killer feature

The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro will be the first smartphones to ship running Android 10 (with Google Apps and Services installed), OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has revealed. This news comes less than a week after OnePlus started rolling out OxygenOS 10.0 — its feature-rich build of Android 10 — for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, so it's safe to assume their successors will be bundled with the same version.

"We're thrilled to offer Android 10 for our upcoming OnePlus 7T," announced Lau on September 24. "OnePlus will be the first smartphone manufacturer to preload Android 10 with Google's Apps and Services on their latest device. Our 'Never Settle' mindset ensures we are constantly seeking new ways to share the latest technology, giving our community the best 'fast and smooth' experience possible," he added.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Technically, the Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro are the first consumer devices to offer the latest flavour of Android to boot. But seeing as Huawei was left with no choice but to bundle the software sans Google Apps and Services (the life and blood of Android), they technically don't count. It's a bit like selling a car to someone without the all-important engine needed to make it work. It's useless.

Just like the beta version OnePlus released at the start of the month, the final version of OxygenOS 10.0 bundles a host of exciting new features — all of which should be carried over to the OnePlus 7T. In addition to a redesigned user interface, there's the ability to block messages containing specific words (a bit like how you can mute certain words on Twitter), a slew of fresh Ambient Display options, and more.

OnePlus will announce the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T on September 26. If recent leaks and rumours are anything to go by, the duo will feature a Snapdragon 855+ CPU, 8GB of RAM and tri-camera on the rear (48MP + 16MP + 8MP), with the main difference between them being screen size and battery capacity — the Pro model will overshadow in both departments, naturally. It's also said to look a bit different.