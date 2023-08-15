One resistance band, 15 minutes and these six exercises for a stronger back and arms

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We love a resistance band workout here at T3. Why? Because not only is this simple piece of equipment ideal for helping you gain lean muscle and building strength, but the best resistance bands are also cheap and easy to store — they're the perfect piece of home gym equipment. If you’re pressed for time, but are after a speedy upper body session, then this 15-minute banded workout will do nicely.

You’ll also be pleased to know that research has shown that resistance bands are just as effective as using a pair of dumbbells when it comes to strength training. But, they offer lots of other benefits too. According to fitness brand, MiraFit , resistance bands can be used to improve joint mobility, rehabilitation exercises and incorporated into weight training to make it more challenging. Also, if you’ve ever wanted to master a pull-up , a resistance band is a key piece of equipment to help you.

For this workout you’ve got five banded exercises and one bodyweight one for good measure. Quite a few of these are performed on the floor, so make sure you have something comfortable underneath you, like an exercise mat. The type of resistance band you’re going to want is a long pull-up resistance band or loop resistance bands with handles. Avoid the small ‘booty’ type bands, as they just won't work. Here’s your workout:

Neutral press

Single arm shoulder press

Zottman curl

Supinated (palms facing up) reverse fly

Overhead march

Push-ups (if you can't do these, do them against a chair or wall)

We also have a resistance band leg workout for building lower body strength and muscle, or if you're really pushed for time and want to target everything at once try this fast full-body band session instead. If you want to learn more about the best exercises to do with your resistance band for building muscle and strength, an expert ahs shared the best strength training exercises you can do at home.