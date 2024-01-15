One of Prime Video's most popular new movies deserves better than its 18% Rotten Tomatoes score

When you think of the best streaming services on the market, Amazon Prime Video is probably high up on your list. It's been around forever, offering movies and TV shows as part of the wider Amazon Prime package.

One of the most popular movies on their right now is a brand new action movie called Role Play. That features Kaley Cuoco – of The Big Bang Theory fame – as wife and mother, Emma Bracket. That is except for when she goes on business trips, of course, leaving behind her suburban family home to work as a hired assassin.

And I'll say this super early on – don't pay any mind to the Rotten Tomatoes score, either. A measly 18% feels incredibly harsh here, as a room full of snooty film critics seem incapable of seeing this movie for what it really is – lighthearted fun.

The plot is well worked, offering moments of tragedy and shock interspersed with a healthy dose of comedy. Timing is key in a movie like this, and the comedic timing here is excellent.

A cameo from beloved Brit, Bill Nighy, is a welcome addition, too. His interplay with Cuoco is effortless and serves to progress the film nicely.

And without giving the game away, the whole thing finds a really satisfying ending, too. I'll compare it to the hot film of the moment – which I also gave a couple of hard earned hours to this week – Saltburn.

That has been bandied around as a top psychological thriller in many circles – but I just can't get the hype. To me, that whole plot was loose and rather pointless. There were far too many unanswered questions and untied loose ends to really allow for a satisfying conclusion. What's more, the whole thing was painfully predictable.

Role Play certainly isn't pushing the envelope too hard in any regard, but it at least had moments that properly shocked me. It's the perfect pick for a night in where you want a little bit of action and a little bit of comedy, all wrapped up in an easy-to-watch package.