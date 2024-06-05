Omega reveals a pair of new bi-colour Speedmasters

Omega has expanded its iconic Speedmaster collection to include a pair of new bi-colour models.

Otherwise identical to the regular Speedmaster, also known as the Moonwatch, the new variants both feature stainless steel cases with highlights in either 18-karat Moonshine Gold or Sedna Gold.

The former might be familiar to readers who are fans of the Moonswatch collection, since Moonshine is the same sort of gold used for the second hand of some variants. It’s a yellow-gold alloy and in this instance it’s used for the crown and push buttons of the new Speedmaster, along with the hands, crown, hour markers, sub dials and tachymeter markings. It’s also used for the central links of the three-link bracelet.

(Image credit: Omega)

Also with a 42mm case, the second new Speedmaster takes a similar bi-colour approach, but swaps out the Moonshine gold for Omega’s take on rose gold, called Sedna. It isn’t quite a direct swap with the Moonshine variant, however, as in this case the pinkish gold is used for the dial, buttons, crown, hand and markings, as well as the central links of the bracelet. The sub dials of the chronograph movement in this case are finished in black ceramic.

As has been the case for a few years now, these Speedmasters are driven by Omega’s Co-Axial Master Chronograph Calibre 3861 automotive movement.

Available now – and seen for the first time on the wrist on Omega’s new brand ambassador, model Barry Keoghan – the new bi-colour Speedmasters are each priced at £17,100.