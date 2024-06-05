Omega reveals a pair of new bi-colour Speedmasters

Take your pick: Omega Speedmaster, now with 18-karat Moonshine or Sedna gold

Omega Speedmaster bi-colour
(Image credit: Omega)
Alistair Charlton
By
published

Omega has expanded its iconic Speedmaster collection to include a pair of new bi-colour models.

Otherwise identical to the regular Speedmaster, also known as the Moonwatch, the new variants both feature stainless steel cases with highlights in either 18-karat Moonshine Gold or Sedna Gold.

The former might be familiar to readers who are fans of the Moonswatch collection, since Moonshine is the same sort of gold used for the second hand of some variants. It’s a yellow-gold alloy and in this instance it’s used for the crown and push buttons of the new Speedmaster, along with the hands, crown, hour markers, sub dials and tachymeter markings. It’s also used for the central links of the three-link bracelet.

Omega Speedmaster Bi-colour

(Image credit: Omega)

Also with a 42mm case, the second new Speedmaster takes a similar bi-colour approach, but swaps out the Moonshine gold for Omega’s take on rose gold, called Sedna. It isn’t quite a direct swap with the Moonshine variant, however, as in this case the pinkish gold is used for the dial, buttons, crown, hand and markings, as well as the central links of the bracelet. The sub dials of the chronograph movement in this case are finished in black ceramic.

As has been the case for a few years now, these Speedmasters are driven by Omega’s Co-Axial Master Chronograph Calibre 3861 automotive movement.

Available now – and seen for the first time on the wrist on Omega’s new brand ambassador, model Barry Keoghan – the new bi-colour Speedmasters are each priced at £17,100.

CATEGORIES
Watches
Alistair Charlton
Alistair Charlton

Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸