O2 SIM only deal bags 100GB data for just £20/month with Disney Plus FREE!

We come across SIM Only deals pretty regularly here at T3, which means it takes something special to stand out: O2 is offering 100GB data per month for just £20, and will throw in six months of Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and other fantastic streaming services for good measure.

A SIM Only deal gives you the flexibility to switch up your handset whenever you want; there's no need to pay more just because the smartphone came out recently. Found a good deal to buy a new phone? No problem, you can take your SIM and number with you.

The deal on offer from O2 is really good: 100GB is easily enough for the vast majority of people and it can be used for WiFi hotspotting, so your friends and family can enjoy it too. Roaming is also taken care of, letting your use your standard data plans across the EU and US (albeit when the pandemic blows over).

And to make things extra sweet, O2 is offering six month trials for Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music Unlimited, Audible, Calm, McAfee, and others. All you need to do is activate them when you get the SIM, and you can stagger the activations if you feel like it.

O2 SIM | 12 month contract | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | Six months Disney+ and more | £20/month | Available from O2

O2 is one of the UK's most trusted networks and for good reason: coverage is great, plans are cheap, and the perks are top-notch. You can't go wrong with a SIM Only plan from O2, especially not when you get 100GB data to boot.

O2 has pulled out all the stops for this fantastic deal and it shows. As we said, we scour so many phone deals every month that the best ones really stand out when they come along. Don't miss out!