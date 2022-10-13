Nvidia RTX graphics card owners just got a big free performance upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

You don't necessarily need to buy a new version of one of the best graphics cards to give your PC a serious upgrade: thanks to a new driver update from Nvidia, users of RTX cards from the RTX 30 to the new RTX 4090 are all getting a significant performance upgrade.

Nvidia has provided details of the driver upgrade on its official website (opens in new tab), and says that the update applies whether you have the RTX 4090 or "a previous-generation GeForce RTX graphics card or laptop". You'll find it in the Drivers tab of the GeForce Experience app in Windows 10 and Windows 11.

The update includes "new DirectX 12 optimizations that can improve performance by double digits in popular titles," Nvidia says, and there's also support for the latest DLSS 2 Super Resolution games with improved performance there too.

There are also game-specific optimisations of the likes of Gotham Nights, A Plague Tale: Requiem and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Although Nvidia talks about Series 30 cards, presumably there will also be improvements to Series 20 models too.

The driver update also ensures the best performance in DLSS 3 games. There aren't many of those right now, but there are plenty on the horizon.

You won't get massive performance improvements in everything, of course. But the results are going to be very impressive in a lot of titles, with Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla in 1080p getting 20% and 24% performance boosts respectively.

The 522.25 update is available now.