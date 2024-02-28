Nubia Music reminds us how fun smartphones can be at times

Quick Summary The Nubia Music phone doesn't only come with a large speaker housed on the rear, it has two headphone ports for those who like to share music. It's also cheap-as-chips, costing around $149 when it becomes available in March.

ZTE is having a bit of fun with its Nubia brand as it extends its reach to new territories.

As well as the Nubia Flip 5G, which will be released globally soon, an Android handset dedicated to playing music loudly is coming to Europe and the US from this March.

The aptly-named Nubia Music is a cute and colourful handset that's designed for those who like to listen to and share tracks. It comes with two headphone jacks, so friends can listen together, plus sports a large speaker on the rear of the phone that looks like a vinyl record.

This, it claims, can reach volumes that are 600% louder than "average smartphones". That's great for parties, for sure, although those who have to travel on the bus during school kicking out time might not be as enthusiastic.

Parents might find it more bearable when they consider the price of the phone, though. The Nubia Music will cost just $149 when it becomes available in March.

On display at MWC 2024

Also launched by the brand during MWC in Barcelona were the Nubia Z60 Ultra – a handset that comes with an under-display camera. The flagship runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and has a mighty 6,000mAh battery.

There's also the Nubia Focus 5G series, with a 108-megapixel dual-camera system. It will come in standard and Pro models, with the latter sporting a slightly larger display (6.72- over 6.6-inches) and several other specs boosts.

Finally, the Nubia Neo 2 5G is a gaming phone that's very reasonably priced, from just $199. It comes with shoulder triggers and a 6.72-inch 120Hz display.

ZTE and its Nubia brand have had great success with the RedMagic phones in the past, so it'll be interesting to see how much of that rubs off at this price point.